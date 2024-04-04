Houlton area From our files – Week of April 3, 2024





HAIR SPRAY ANYONE? — Music Booster Karen Sattler adds silver accents to Anna Gravel's hair as part of her look in the show choir's production of “Godspell.” (File photo: 1999 | Houlton Pioneer Times) 75 years ago – April 7, 1949 Installing Lodge Of Elks Officers Judge Harry H. Baulch was installed as exalted ruler of the Houlton Lodge of Elks during ceremonies in their hall Tuesday evening. Other officers installed were: R. Lafayette Ervin, esteemed leading knight; Darrell E. Hovey, Loyal Knight; J. Neale Bither, Knight lecturing; D. Keith Lilley, secretary; Burpee Berry, treasurer; Floyd H. Ledger, Tyler and Dwight E. Webber, trustee for many years. 50 years ago – May 1, 1974 Houlton wins annual tournament at Rec Center On Saturday at the Rec Center, youth from Caribou, Presque Isle, East Millinocket, Millinocket, Woodstock and Houlton gathered to compete in chess, checkers, table tennis and pool matches. The competition in the annual Northern Maine Tournament was tough and the scores were close, but Houlton came in first, with Presque Isle a very close second and Caribou in third. Navy graduate Marine Pvt. Mark L. Hogan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leon N. Hogan of Houlton, has graduated from recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. Physical conditioning, discipline and teamwork are emphasized during the 11-week recruit training. He received instruction in close order drills, Marine Corps history, first aid, marksmanship, uniform regulations and hand-to-hand combat. 25 years ago – April 14, 1999 HHS Show Choir claims second place It was a little singing, a little dancing, colorful costumes and some explosions that earned the Houlton High School Show Choir a second place finish at the High School Show Choir and a second place finish at the Maine State Vocal Jazz Festival held last weekend in Houlton . Sleeper named to the All-Maine Third Team, local players receive honorable mention Houlton's Willie Sleeper was selected to the 44th Bangor Daily News All-Maine team honoring the state's top 15 players. The selections were made by the BDN sports staff with ballots and input from high school and college coaches, members of the Maine sports media, high school officials and veteran basketball observers. Sleeper, a senior guard, averaged 16.5 points per game and 3.4 rebounds per game. He dished out 5.5 assists and recorded 3.4 steals. Sleeper finished his high school basketball career with 1,600 career points. Receiving honorable mention were Houlton junior Frank DiStefano and Southern Aroostook senior Sam Michaud.

