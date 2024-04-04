Mack and Murn receive top honors at ACT Cricket Awards





ACT Meteors skipper Katie Mack and ACT Comets all-rounder Scott Murn tonight rounded off a stellar 2023/24 summer of cricket, taking top honors at the ACT Cricket Awards. Cricket ACT celebrated its annual awards at the Hellenic Club in Woden, recognizing individual and team performances from the local ACT Premier and Indoor Cricket competitions, along with the High Performance teams, the ACT Meteors and Comets. Katie Mack was awarded the Bronwyn Calver Medal after some fantastic performances with the bat throughout the Women's National Cricket League season, which also earned her the ACT Meteors batting award. Mack finished with a total of 575 runs at an average of 47.1. With a return to the Toyota National Second Murn also took a total of 8 wickets @32, earning the Peter Solway Medal. Other major prize winners were: Billy Floros Medal ACT Rockets Indoor Player of the Year Matthew Floros

Billy Floros Medal ACT Rockets Indoor Player of the Year Matthew Floros

First Class Player of the Year Jake Smith, ANU SJ Moore Medal Women's Player of the Year Claire Murray, Eastlake

Women's Player of the Year Claire Murray, Eastlake Greg Chappell Cricket Center T20 Player of the Series Scott Murn, Western District The awards ceremony also honored the distinguished playing careers of Kris Britt and Lisle Maloney (Dec), who were inducted as the 17th and 18th members of the Cricket ACT Hall of Fame. Chris Britt is a leading ACT cricketer in modern times who started her career in Western District, playing First Grade cricket and making her debut for the ACT at the age of 13. She made her WNCL debut for South Australia in 2002/03, made several appearances for Australia, and returned to Captain the ACT Meteors in their participation in the WNCL and the then Australian Women's Twenty20 Competition in 2009/10. She played for the Melbourne Renegades in the first three seasons of the Women's Big Bash League and continued to play for the ACT until her retirement in the 2016/17 season. She was named in the Cricket ACT Women's Team of the Century in February 2023. Lisle Maloney was one of nine children of one of the original pioneer families of the Canberra region. His father Richard was the patron of the original Ainslie Cricket Club and the family's sons were renowned for their sporting skills, especially in cricket, tennis and rugby. He is recognized as one of the leading all-rounders of all time, and is one of only two players in ACT cricket history to score a century and take five wickets in an innings, which he did twice. He played 50 games for the ACT and was captain eight times. He scored 1505 runs and took 61 wickets in a representative career that lasted 16 seasons, shortened only by the Second World War. Below you will find an overview of the award recipients. Summary of the 2023/24 ACT Cricket Awards winners Price Recipient Team/Club Bronwyn Calver Medal Katie Mack ACT Meteors Peter Solway Medal Scott Murn ACT Comets Billy Floros Medal Matthew Floros ACT missiles DB Robin Medal Jake Smith dingumajig SJ Moore Medal (Female Player) Claire Murray ECC Greg Chappell Cricket Center T20 Player of the Series Scott Murn WDCC Club Championship QDCC QDCC Lords Taverners Spirit of Cricket Award WDCC WDCC Greg Lord Administrator of the Year Ryan Selmes WDCC Paul Egan Volunteer of the Year Cindy Deeker GCC Sarah Hodgson Shield Brieanna Dillon WDCC Lorne Lees Medal (second grade) Duane Bush and Jason McNally QDCC and WCMCC Keith Carnall Medal (Third Year) George Wawn WCMCC Dene Moore Medal (fourth grade) Irantha Rajapaksha ECC Bill Tickner Medal (fifth grade) Graeme Alexander QDCC Male Pathway Player of the Year Thomas Hogan GCC Female Pathway Player of the Year Haripriya Rathod WCMCC Community Coach of the Year Award Dinesh Chovatiya YDCC Community Cricket Association of the Year Award ACT winner goes to Cricket Australia Awards Indian Australian Multicultural Sports Association (IAMSA) IAMSA Inclusion and Diversity Initiative of the Year Award ACT winner advances to Cricket Australia Awards Sanjay Sharma IAMSA

