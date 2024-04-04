Sports
The Long, Strange 'Goodbye' of 'Good Morning Football'
1. Hello Hello. Remember me? I hope you do. These are the first Traina Thoughts since March 21st, so if you're reading this, I appreciate you sticking around.
You may have read reports in recent weeks about some unrest Sports illustrated. To make a very long and complicated story short: AND now has a new operator, Minute Media, which is AMAZING. The transition from the old operator to the new operator was difficult, but not because of the new operator.
I'll spare you the details and just tell you Sports illustrated is far from dead. The magazine is alive. The website is alive. Our social channels are alive. My column is alive and my podcast is alive. Any notifications of AND's downfalls are 100% wrong.
We're doing our best to get back to normality and part of that is me doing my thing in this space every day, so let's take a look at today's Traina thoughts.
One of the many strange things about being sidelined for the past few weeks due to the unrest above me was that the same thing happened to Good morning football and not being able to write about it. That will change today.
Longtime readers of Traina Thoughts know that I've been a big fan of GMFB since it debuted in 2016. The show is now, inexplicably with the NFL Draft approaching, on hiatus as it prepares to move from New York City to Los Angeles.
We also don't know what the future holds for three of the four hosts. We know Jamie Erdahl is making the move west. We still have no official word on Kyle Brandt, Peter Schrager and Jason McCourty.
However, in recent weeks all hosts said goodbye. The strange thing was that they weren't saying goodbye to the show, but to New York City. It felt like the presenters were trying to convey that even if they stay with the show when it returns in the summer, it will be completely different.
While we don't know anything about any changes to the on-air staff yet, we do know that the production team for GMFB will not be moving to LA. So the NFL takes a popular show that works extremely well and strips it of its support staff, moving it from exciting and gritty New York City to laid-back LA and putting the hosts live on the air at 5 a.m. local time.
Jared and Trent in LA at 5am just aren't going to work.
It was hard to watch Schrager, Brandt and McCourty's “farewell” segments and not think it was the end of an era.
All you have to do is watch those clips to see why GMFB was a hit with so many viewers. The presenters are as authentic as it gets when it comes to sports television. They don't talk down to you. They don't do fake fights. They treat viewers with respect and share conversations that you and I have with our friends.
They've built something special with viewers, but the NFL Network doesn't care because they need to save a few bucks on renting a studio in New York. While the NFL Network and NFL Media are separate entities from the league and its owners, it's hard to watch the league shout poverty at every turn and act like we need to hold a telethon for a league that makes $110 billion in television rights deals gets.
The NFL Network even made talent cuts this morning.
News broke that the NFL GMFB would be moving from New York City to Los Angeles on March 6. It's been a month and the move makes as little sense now as it did then. And the only thing that has become a little clearer is the Good morning football what we all loved will be very different. And that's a shame.
2. Since I haven't written any Traina thoughts for a few weeks, I wanted to post some things I saw in that time that are worth checking out if you missed them.
The bellby Bryan Curtis wrote a notable post on the great Ian Eagle.
Gayle King played a prank on Oprah and Charles Barkley that led to Barkley having an absolutely hilarious reaction.
This guy retorted Roman Reigns' entrance to his wedding.
Because I didn't record any new ones SI Media Podcast last week I appeared on Sal Licata's WFAN podcast and we did our usual “Traina Thoughts” segment there.
3. I am a big fan of Terrible announcementbut I just don't understand this. Ryen Russillo, and any other human being, can turn everything off or not watch whatever he wants. There are a lot of terrible things about X, formerly Twitter, but at the top of the list is the 'Sports TV Police' who interrogate you about your sports viewing habits. Let people watch or not watch what they want in peace.
4. The fan who caught Shohei Ohtani's first home run ball as a Los Angeles Dodger doesn't seem like a good negotiator.
5. The New York Post has always given us the Tiger Woods coverage we need.
6. Not only was the last Traina Thoughts column posted on March 21st, but that was also the date of the last SI Media Podcast.
Since I haven't had a chance to promote it much, I'll tell you was the guest The bell''s Bryan Curtis and he was excellent. If you missed it, it's out.
The episode before Curtis, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky was the guest and he too was excellent.
You can also listen to the SI Media Podcast on Apple And Spotify.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I've been meaning to post this all week. I'm not even a fan of Bruce Springsteen, but I was blown away by how great he was last week Control your enthusiasm. This was the best scene of the season.
Make sure you Stay up to date with previous editions of Traina Thoughts and view the Sports illustrated media podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Googling. You can also follow Jimmy Tweet, Instagram And TikTok.
