UNC hockey coach Erin Matson returns to playing for Team USA

Erin Matson still aspires to become an Olympian.

The Chadds Ford native put her playing career on hold after being named head hockey coach at the University of North Carolina at the age of 22, but she hoped to return to the game when the time was right.

After Team USA clinched a spot in the 2024 Paris Games, Matson, whose Tar Heels won the NCAA title last November in her first season at the helm, wanted to take a shot at a tryout spot at the Olympic team.

To get back into the race, the 24-year-old played in the Indoor Pan American Cup March 19-22 in Calgary.

Part of playing in the indoor Pan Am Cup was giving [USA Field Hockey] a chance to see me play again, said Matson, a graduate of Unionville High School. I loved inside; I grew up playing indoors.

Unfortunately, USA Field Hockey chose not to let me try, so that's a little bittersweet. But it was a great opportunity. I'm glad it worked out. I am grateful to my athletic director, my staff and my team for their support.

On Thursday, the UNC Board of Trustees released a statement in support of Matson's Olympic bid.

Why is US Field Hockey denying the greatest American player in history the opportunity to compete for a spot on the Olympic team? John Preyer, chairman of the UNC Board of Trustees, wrote in a statement. Erin meets all the criteria and is willing, able and ready to be in Charlotte on Sunday with the full support of her colleagues and team at Carolina. We trust that US Field Hockey will reconsider their previous statements and give Erin the opportunity to participate.

Matson, who became one of the youngest Division I coaches in history, was a standout forward who once played for the U.S. national team at age 17 and won gold in the World League semifinals. Her success continued in college, where she was a four-time NCAA champion at UNC and a three-time winner of the Honda Award, given to the top collegiate female athletes in twelve sports.

She knows coaches have competed in the Olympics before. Karen Shelton, a West Chester graduate who led the Tar Heels for 42 seasons, played on the national team for seven years and coached on the 1984 Olympic team.

It's unclear, Matson said, why USA Field Hockey won't grant her a tryout spot.

I don't know if this is the exact reason, but they made some comments about me not playing for a year and taking a year off, she said. It is very common for players to take a year off here or there during Olympic cycles.

Ultimately, I want to help my sport and my country.

USA Field Hockey told The Inquirer that it had reviewed Matson's request, and based on the selection process policy, which was adopted in June 2023, found her ineligible, although no details were provided.

The process to test and be selected for Team USA is a carefully developed process administered by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for all Olympic sports, USA Field Hockey wrote.

Erin was encouraged to return to hockey as an athlete and qualify herself for the next cycle, including preparation for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.

Matson still hopes, she said, to overturn the ruling, but only time will tell. Despite being a year away from playing, she certainly hasn't lost her touch.

Jun Kentwell, who played on the Chinese national team for eight years and coached the WC Eagles field hockey club, led the women's team to the cup final and Matson scored the winning goal in a 3-2 shootout against Argentina after regular time ended in a tie. at 5 o'clock.

The win also secured a spot for American hockey to participate in the competition 2025 International Hockey Federation World Championship.

Fortunately, I had the experience of scoring a game-winning goal and having the team rush to you, Matson said. That feeling is one you will repeat forever. I will never forget the group running to me and celebrating with heartfelt hugs, support and love.

The unique thing is that it is a team that has just come together and is still so young.

A handful of area players competed alongside Matson, including current Tar Heel Ryleigh Heck, a graduate of Eastern Regional High School.

Playing with a younger group was an opportunity to see the region's emerging talent, Matson said. One of those highlights was Reese D'Ariano, a 14-year-old from West Chester.

Matson was 13 when she first competed on the national team. Now she is one of the leaders the young players look up to.

It's promising. A player like her stands out, Matson said of DAriano. She is very mature; she handled herself very well. I certainly recognize myself in it and I know where she stands, because I was there as a person and as a player. It's a really cool moment to come full circle, to be able to go on the field with someone like that, who also has such an impact.

Kentwell added: As Matson grows into a young woman, she can mentor other players. Her leadership was so important in the success of this indoor team.

Between practices and games, Matson held Zoom meetings with her UNC team. As much as she would like to compete in the Olympics, Matson said, her first priority is being a coach.

“I'm living my dream here in Carolina,” she said. The Olympics would be the only thing I could tick off, but I wouldn't do it to help my playing career. I feel very comfortable with what I have done: helping our country.

I'll just keep doing what I can to inspire and have a good time with the next generation of young girls and women, especially good hockey players.