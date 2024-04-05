Top 10 finish for Sverduk at Cowgirl Classic





MARICOPA, Ariz. University of Hawaii Emiko Sverduk finished tied for ninth at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic after Thursday's final round at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club. The Long Beach, California, native shot a final round of 73 to even finish at par 216 and tied with five players for ninth place. After back-to-back bogeys at 16e and 17e On the holes, Sverduk birdied the par-4 12th hole to go 1-over for the day and post her career-best collegiate finish. Tied for ninth was her first-ever Top 10 and best finish by a Rainbow Wahine this season. Additionally, her total of 216 tied the best 54-hole score by any UH golfer this season, Jonglikit's focus 216 at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational. As a team, Hawai'i finished in 15th placee among the 21-team field with a total of 906, including a final round of 297. Sacramento State captured the team title at 860, three strokes ahead of Long Beach State. Emma Bunch of New Mexico State took the medalist honors at 9-under 207. UHs Jordyn Parr had a great round until her last two holes of the day, where she posted bogey and double bogey to finish 1-under 71. To that point, she had four birdies and no bogeys through 16 holes. The Temecula, California, native finished tied for 47the place at 9-over-225. Also competed for the Rainbow Wahine Wendy Song (74=229; t-63rd), Kellie Yamane (79=236; t-93rd), And Monica Johnson (82=254; 117e). The tournament was UH's final preparation for the Big West Championship, which takes place April 14-16 in Las Vegas, Nev. #HawaiiWGOLF

