Prime Minister announces multi-million pound increase for grassroots cricket
- 35 million package to build 16 new cricket domes in cities to host the Women's T20 World Cup in 2026 and the Men's T20 World Cup in 2030
- Funding to also expand the England and Wales Cricket Boards primary and secondary school program to get more than 900,000 young people playing cricket over the next five years, including 80,000 children with special educational needs
- Including 14 million for accessible cricket, including for children with special educational needs and disabilities and for young people of African and Caribbean descent.
- The announcement marks the latest part of an unprecedented government investment in grassroots sport and the drive to get a further 1 million young people active by 2030
The investment, which will be delivered over the next five years when England and Wales will host the 2026 ICC Womens T20 World Cup, includes a major capital program that will see 16 state-of-the-art, all-weather outdoor cricket domes built. host cities across England.
These will enable year-round participation in cricket, linking school, community and talent programmes. Each dome will be built within diverse communities where rates indicate low levels of physical activity. It follows the first cricket dome opened by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in Bradford.
The Government's investment will also see an expansion of the ECB's free school cricket program and Chance to Shine for every schoolchild at inner city venues in the ICC Womens T20 World Cup host cities across England. This will place a particular emphasis on children from lower socio-economic groups, building on Sport England's existing investments.
As part of this financing, 14 million will go to three charities. Chance to Shine is committed to delivering accessible cricket to schools and local communities, Lords Taverners focus on access to cricket facilities for children with special educational needs and disabilities, and ACE engages young people of African and/or Caribbean descent.
The total investment is expected to deliver approximately 2,500 pieces of new equipment to each school involved in the program and help 930,000 students play cricket over the next five years.
The news coincides with the start of the men's County Championship season today, the upcoming start of the summer season when cricket is traditionally played in schools, and comes as the England women compete against New Zealand and ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. organized by Great Britain and Ireland in 2030.
The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said:
As a child I first experienced the magic of watching Hampshire play cricket at my local ground in Southampton.
For young people watching their first match today, the appeal of getting out and enjoying the game is just as strong, especially as we look forward to hosting the Women's and Men's T20 World Cups.
There remains huge potential to grow the sport even further and open it up to everyone, from all backgrounds and in all parts of the country, building on the great work of organizations like ACE and Chance to Shine.
That's why I'm so proud that today we are making a major investment of €35 million in grassroots cricket, to increase participation in schools, encourage healthy lifestyles and provide world-class facilities to local communities all year round.
ECB President Richard Thompson said:
We are happy with this investment from the government. Our ambition is for cricket to become the most inclusive sport in the country and that starts by giving children the opportunity to play from an early age, no matter what background or community they come from.
It is vital that cricket is available in as many public schools as possible in England and Wales, and in diverse communities. This government support represents a pivotal moment in allowing the game to make significant investments in areas that have thus far not received the support they deserve.
Cricket is a diverse sport and our game has a unique reach across the British population. Hosting both a Women's and Men's Cricket World Cup between 2026 and 2030, and the inclusion of cricket in the Olympic Games for the first time in almost 130 years, gives us a platform to reach more young people than ever before and we were very excited about that as a game.
England Men's cricketer James Anderson said:
I know from personal experience that access to cricket from a state school is not always the easiest route into the game, so it's fantastic to hear that today's announcement will support state school students.
Chance To Shine, Lords Taverners and the ACE program all play a big role in helping to bring cricket to young people. It is important that they are supported by the ECB and the Government in delivering their programs across England and Wales, and I am confident that today's announcement will help bring more young people into cricket.
Today's news follows the publication of the Government's sports strategy last year, which set out a blueprint to improve the country's health and fitness, unprecedented government funding for grassroots sports facilities and opening up access to school sport across the country.
The Sports Strategy set out the ambition to get an additional 3.5 million people active by 2030, including one million young people. This includes people of all ages and backgrounds, with a focus on improving participation among the least active. Former England Rugby Union international Ugo Monye, former Lioness Jill Scott MBE and Olympic gold medalist Daley Thompson CBE are part of a National Physical Activity Taskforce advising the government on how to achieve this ambition.
The government is investing more than €400 million in basic facilities in the United Kingdom, including multi-sport facilities. swimming pools, park tennis courts and football pitches will be prioritized for women and girls, to ensure communities across the country have access to high-quality, safe facilities. To date, it has built, upgraded or maintained more than 4,500 facilities.
This is accompanied by an investment of more than 600 million euros in the academic years 2023/2024
2024/25 for the PE and Sports Premium, which is designed to help children get an active start in life.
Culture Minister Lucy Frazer said:
We're sticking to our plan to get millions more people active by 2030, with continued historic investment in grassroots sport.
Cricket brings people together from all over the country, and this investment will help grow the game in schools and communities across England, giving thousands of young people the opportunity to take up the sport – and new start-of-the-art to build all-weather facilities. .
It will focus on areas where it is needed most, attracting new people to sport and supporting our ambitious target of getting an additional 3.5 million people active by 2030.
While schools will continue to decide which sports to offer so that they can meet the needs of their students, cricket has been included in the National Curriculum as an example of a sport that can provide key elements of the PE National Curriculum program of study at Key Stage. 2 to Key Stage 4. Cricket is also included in the list of activities suitable for assessing students' skills as part of their GCSE Physical Education qualification.
