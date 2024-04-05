NC State's DJ Burns has “zero” interest in playing football

GLENDALE, Ariz. – It took six years in college before NC State forward DJ Burns Jr. became an overnight sensation.

In a three-week span that included a five-game ACC Tournament and four NCAA Tournament victories, Burns' toothy smile has emerged as one of the faces of the sport.

Listed at 275 pounds, the 6-foot-2 Burns was a bowling ball of energy, dancing along on NC State's most improbable run to the Final Four. He averaged 18.3 points per game in the NCAA Tournament, including a season-high 29 in a rout of Duke in the Elite Eight.

Along the way, he was shouted out by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, was filmed for a manscaping commercial, and his appearance at a local Applebee's on Tuesday led to a nearly mile-long line of people wanting to meet him.

“I'm going to be honest: It's really cool,” Burns said Thursday afternoon. “But that's not why we're here, so I'll worry about that when we're done. We've got to get some wins first.”

NC State center DJ Burns Jr., who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 275 pounds, says he enjoys playing basketball and has “zero” interest in football. Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Burns has also become something of a celebrity in NFL circles, as scouts buzzed about how he could translate to football with his light feet, strength and NFL-ready body.

He appreciates the love but rejects the idea of ​​him playing football, saying he has “no” interest in changing sports.

“Everyone needs a story to keep it interesting,” Burns said. “Maybe there was too much down time for people to think or something, but I don't play football.”

Burns played football until eighth grade. He said he quit when Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey, now the coach at Louisville, offered him a basketball scholarship in eighth grade.

“I quit immediately,” Burns said with that grin.

Burns said he played defense and tight and had success.

“I scored a lot of touchdowns at tight end,” he said, “but I was just better at basketball.”

NC State coach Kevin Keatts chuckled away any football talk.

“There's no way he's going to play basketball,” Keatts said. 'He's got a great touch, but he's not the bully you think he is. … He's a teddy bear off the field.”

After starting his career by redshirting at Tennessee in 2018-19 and then playing three seasons at Winthrop, Burns looked to cap off a solid career at NC State over the past two years. He averaged double figures each season, peaking at 15.0 ppg at Winthrop in 2021-2022.

But in three star-studded weeks, he's gone from solid (he wasn't one of the 23 ACC players to receive votes for the All-ACC teams) to celebrity. The postseason has provided a showcase for his supernatural passing, feathered touch and nimble feet, all beautifully packaged with a relentless joy. Burns had always projected himself as a likely European player as a pro, as there are few players of his stature in the NBA.

Maybe that will change.

“I think it definitely helped a lot,” Burns said of NC State's run helping his pro draft stock. “It stirred things up a little more than they were.”

There is some modest NFL interest. A move from a long basketball career to the NFL is not unprecedented, as Antonio Gates went from Kent State to an eight-time All-Pro at tight end. There are a handful of others who have gone from the hardwood to professional football, including but not limited to Marcus Pollard (Bradley), Mo Alie-Cox (VCU) and Rico Gathers (Baylor).

ESPN reached out to a handful of NFL scouts on Thursday, and there's something curious about Burns seemingly having more interest than he has in them. One scout said he needed a Pro Day if he was indeed interested.

“He definitely has the bulk and the feet,” said one veteran NFL scout. “He doesn't look very tall, and I don't know how strong he is.”

NC State basketball strength coach Pat Murphy said Burns' feet, hands and strength profile are NFL caliber. He said they don't do the 225-pound bench press at the NFL combine, but he said Burns could do more than 20, which is a solid performance for a lineman.

“I don't know how many boxes he wouldn't check,” Murphy said.

This weekend – and likely beyond – Burns will focus on being part of the big man revival this Final Four, rather than protecting a quarterback's blind side. He'll face off against Purdue's 7-foot Zach Edey on Saturday, giving this Final Four a legacy of post power in an era of positionless basketball. (UConn's 7-foot-4 Donovan Clingan, likely a top NBA pick in 2024, adds to this theme.)

“Bigs aren't really scoring anymore because they're trying to be guards,” Burns said, “and I think we're bringing it back.”