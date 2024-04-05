WTA Finals: Saudi Arabia to host showpiece women's tennis event in Riyadh from 2024-2026 | Tennis news

Saudi Arabia will host the next three editions of the WTA Finals, the season-ending showpiece of the women's tennis tour.

The women's professional tennis tour announced a deal on Thursday that will increase prize money for November's tournament to $15.25 million (£12 million), a 70 percent increase from 2023.

The country's capital, Riyadh, will host the event for the top eight singles players and eight top doubles teams from November 2 to 9, along with the 2025 and 2026 tournaments.

The deal is the latest in a recent wave of investment by Saudi Arabia in tennis, with WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon calling it an “exciting new opportunity” and a “positive step for the long-term growth of women's tennis as a global and inclusive sport .”

Tunisian Ons Jabeur backed the move last month, telling reporters at Indian Wells: “I think I am the first player who would support a move to Saudi Arabia.

“The country is evolving. I know other people have different opinions, which is normal, but I've been there a few times and seen how wonderful the people are, how women are getting more and more rights.

“As a female tennis player, I think it's time to go there, it's time to give the opportunity to women who dream of becoming tennis players.”

Tennis legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova are among those who have raised questions about LGBTQ+ and women's rights in Saudi Arabia.

Image:

Martina Navratilova had warned against organizing the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia





Saudi Arabia has implemented social reforms in recent years, including granting women the right to drive and dismantling male guardianship laws that had allowed husbands and male relatives to control many aspects of women's lives. But same-sex relations are punishable by death or flogging, although prosecutions are rare.

In an op-ed published in The Washington Post in January, Evert and Navratilova urged the WTA to stay out of Saudi Arabia and questioned whether “hosting a Saudi Crown Jewels tournament would involve players in an act of sportswashing simply for the sake of the influx of money.” “

In response, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, said the two former athletes relied on “outdated stereotypes and Western views of our culture” and “turned their backs on the same women who inspired them '. .”

Arij Mutabagani, president of the Saudi Tennis Federation, said “everyone will feel extremely welcome” at the final, while Simon Associated press: “We are going into this with our eyes wide open that the investments in sports by Saudi Arabia certainly evoke strong opinions from people.

“We met with Chris and Martina and listened to their concerns and we also shared their concerns with our stakeholders, without prejudice. Our focus is on how we develop women's tennis for the benefit of everyone involved in the game… we are truly a global tour, a global company. We participate in many countries with different cultures and value systems across the board.”

The WTA said there were plans to introduce the game to almost 60,000 girls and boys in Saudi Arabia by 2024, after an estimated 30,000 schoolchildren took their first steps in the sport in the country last year.

“Hosting a women's tournament of this scale and profile is a defining moment for tennis in Saudi Arabia,” said HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

“Women's sport is one of our most exciting areas of growth, with enormous potential that we are determined to realize for the benefit of all.

Venues in Europe, North America and Asia were also considered as possible new venues for the WTA Finals, which have moved to five cities for the past five editions after a deal to keep the tournament in Shenzhen, China, until 2030 was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and safety concerns of retired Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai, who accused a Chinese government official of rape.

Saudi Arabia's Private Investment Fund (PIF) set up the LIV Golf Tour and pumped money into Premier League side Newcastle, and the kingdom's role in tennis has gone from strength to strength. The ATP Tour moved the Next Gen Finals for managing players aged 21 and under to Jeddah in November; the PIF is the title sponsor of the men's classification; 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal recently became ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation; he will join 24-time champion Novak Djokovic and rising stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in an exhibition event in Riyadh in October.

There have also been discussions about hosting a top-level Masters 1000 tournament in Saudi Arabia, as part of a possible larger restructuring involving the WTA, ATP and the country.

Speaking in March, Tim Henman and Laura Robson gave their views on possible greater Saudi investment in tennis



The WTA said the Finals prize money will help fulfill the tour's pledge last year to increase wages and bring them in line with what men earn in tennis.

The $15.25 million offered from November 2 to 9, 2024 – an amount that will increase in 2025 and 2026 – is up from last year's $9 million and surpasses Shenzhen's high $14 million in 2019.

