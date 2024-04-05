Diabetes drug shows promise against Parkinson's disease in clinical trial

People play table tennis at the Ping Pong Parkinson initiative in Berlin on April 11, 2023, World Parkinson's Day – the devastating condition affects 10 million people worldwide.



A drug used to treat diabetes slowed the progression of motor problems associated with Parkinson's disease study published in the New England Journal of Medicine said Wednesday.

Parkinson's is a devastating nervous system disorder that affects 10 million people worldwide and currently has no treatment. Symptoms include rhythmic shaking known as tremors, slowed movements, speech disorders and balance problems, which worsen over time.

Researchers are interested in exploring a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists, which mimic a gut hormone and are often used to treat diabetes and obesity because of their potential to protect neurons.

However, to date, evidence of clinical benefits in patients is limited and early studies have been inconclusive.

In the new paper, 156 patients with early-stage Parkinson's disease were recruited across France and then randomly chosen to receive lixisenatide, which is sold under the brand names Adlyxin and Lyxumia and made by Sanofi, or a placebo.

After a year of follow-up, the group receiving the treatment, which is given as an injection, saw no worsening of their movement symptoms, while those on placebo did.

The effect, according to the article, was “modest” and was only noticeable when assessed by professionals “who had them perform tasks: walking, standing up, moving their hands, etc.,” senior author Olivier Rascol, a neurologist at the University of Toulouse, to AFP. .

But, he added, this could just be because Parkinson's disease is slowly worsening, and with another year of follow-up the differences could become much greater.

“This is the first time that we have clear results showing that we have had an impact on the progression of the symptoms of the disease and that we explain this by a neuroprotective effect,” said Rascol.

Gastro side effects

Gastrointestinal side effects were common with the drug and included nausea, vomiting and reflux, while a handful of patients experienced weight loss.

Both Rasol and co-author Wassilios Meissner, a neurologist at Bordeaux University Hospital, both emphasized that more research would be needed to confirm safety and efficacy before the treatment should be given to patients.

Michael Okun, medical director of the Parkinson's Foundation, told AFP that from a practical point of view the differences in patient outcomes were not clinically significant, but “statistically and compared to other studies, this kind of difference should attract our interest and attention.”

“Experts will likely argue whether this study meets a minimum threshold for neuroprotection, and it probably won't,” Okun continued, adding that the weight loss side effect was concerning for Parkinson's patients.

Rodolfo Savica, professor of neurology at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, added: “The data so far points to a possible effect, but we certainly need to replicate the study.”

He added that although this study lumped patients aged 40 to 75 together, separating them by age group might have revealed ages at which treatment is more effective.

The authors of the new study said they looked forward to the results of other upcoming studies that could help confirm their findings.

Wassilios G. Meissner et al, Trial of Lixisenatide in early Parkinson's disease, New England Journal of Medicine (2024). DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2312323

