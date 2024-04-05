Glamorgan begin their championship campaign at the Home of Cricket





Head Coach Grant Bradburn has named a 13-man squad for our first Vitality County Championship match of the 2024 season against Middlesex. The Welsh county begin the 2024 red-ball campaign at the Home of Cricket as they take on recently relegated Middlesex at Lord's. Glamorgan have made a plethora of new signings, with foreign pacer Mir Hamza, spin sensation Mason Crane and new loanee Craig Miles all lined up to make their competitive Glamorgan debuts. Young Jersey star Asa Tribe is named in his first County Championship squad after impressing in pre-season and for the 2NL XI last summer. Glamorgan great Colin Ingram will take the place of Marnus Labuschagne before returning to the side in May, while batsman Eddie Byrom will be out for a few weeks after dislocating his shoulder. Sailor Timm van der Gugten suffered a calf injury during international duty and will miss the first matches of the season. View from the camp – Grant Bradburn “We are very happy with the line-up and balance of the team we got in the game against Middlesex. “We will underperform a little bit because we only played on grass for a few days, but we didn't become bad players overnight because we didn't have any grass time. We have done an excellent job inside. “We have also done an excellent job around our processes and our plans to win. There is a really good feeling in this group and we look forward to starting our campaign against Middlesex at Lord's, the home of cricket.” Head-to-head – Middlesex vs Glamorgan This will be the 100th time that Glamorgan has played Middlesex in first-class cricket, with their opening meeting on 18 and 19 May 1932 in a match which Middlesex won by an innings and 32 runs. Since that time, Glamorgan have won ten times, with five of their successes coming on home soil: at Cardiff Arms Park in 1950, at Swansea in 1959, 1969 and 2009, and at Sophia Gardens in 1991. Glamorgan have also won four times . occasions in championship matches at Lord's – in 1952, 1954, 2010, 2011 – as well as the match at Southgate in 2000. As for their back-to-back wins at Lord's in 2010 and 2011, the former came by 78 runs and was set up by some penetrating spells of seam bowling by David Harrison and Huw Waters. In 2011, James Harris took an eight-wicket haul, while a century from Ben Wright plus 87 from Will Bragg helped lay the foundation for a nine-wicket win. This also marks the sixth time that Glamorgan have started their Championship season at the historic ground in St John's Wood. 1952 was the first time that Welsh County, led by Wilf Wooller, won by 131 runs. The second was in 1984 when Middlesex recorded a comprehensive ten-wicket victory, while in 1992, 2008 and 2009 the matches were drawn. How to watch A live stream of the match will be provided by our friends at Middlesex, with commentary from Nick Webb and the BBC Wales team. You can follow and watch the competition highlights via Glamorgan's social media channels.

