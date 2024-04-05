College Football 'Super League' Is Proposed: Report





Amid some already historic changes surrounding college football, including a major conference realignment and an expanded playoff format, some interested parties are proposing another structural change to the sport: a so-called “Super League,” according to The Athletic. The group calls itself College Sports Tomorrow. Made up of athletic directors, college presidents and at least one NFL official, it has a plan: Take the top 70 programs in college football, including every Power Five school and Notre Dame, and name them as permanent members of a national league . “The perpetual members would be in seven divisions of 10 teams, joined by an eighth division of teams promoted from the second tier,” the report said. The 50 schools ranked in the second division would have the opportunity to be promoted to the first division, in a structure similar to that of European football leagues. But those teams from the first division would not be in danger of relegation to the second division. A playoff system would do away with the selection committee, but instead the eight division champions and eight top-tier wild-card schools would qualify for the postseason. Wildcard spots would be determined by records and tiebreakers, similar to the NFL system. The ACC Board of Governors heard a proposal for the super league, but meetings with members of the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 fell through. Such a super-league was recently launched in Europe by some of football's top decision-makers, with a similar proposal to combine the top clubs, but the idea was met with widespread, passionate opposition and protests from fans opposed to the idea. was dropped. Creating a super league for college football has major obstacles of its own, but most likely not from fans taking to the streets. Instead, that opposition will come from the sport's leadership. In particular, the mega deals that conferences have made with media partners, contracts that run into billions of dollars and have a term of several years. It is unlikely that anyone can offer anything better than what the leagues already have, thus incentivizing leaders to maintain the status quo. But the constant changes in college football won't stop interested parties from coming forward with all possible ideas to find new ways to organize the sport. (Athletic) – More college football from SI: Top 25 rankings | Scheme | Teams Follow College Football Headquarters: Bookmark | Rankings | Choices

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/college-football-super-league-proposal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos