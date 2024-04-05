Saudi Arabia will host the WTA Finals for women's tennis for the next three years

Saudi Arabia will host the WTA Finals as part of a three-year deal announced Thursday the women's professional tennis tour that will increase the prize money for this season-ending championship in November to a record $15.25 million, a 70% increase from 2023.

The event for the top eight singles players and eight best doubles teams will be held in Riyadh from 2024 to 2026, part of a recent wave of investment by the kingdom in tennis and various sports, despite questions about LGBTQ+ and women's rights there. raised by Hall of Famers Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova and others.

We go into this with our eyes wide open that Saudi Arabia's investment in sports is certainly raising strong opinions among people, Chairman and CEO of the WTA Tour Steve Simon told the Associated Press. We met with Chris and Martina and listened to their concerns, and we also shared their concerns with our stakeholders without bias. We also shared concerns around women's rights and LGBTQ+ rights within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our focus is on how we develop women's tennis for the benefit of everyone involved in the game. The reality is that we are truly a global tour, a global company. We now have players from more than 90 countries. We have more than 90 events. … We participate in many countries that have different cultures and value systems across the board.

As for anything concerns about Saudi Arabia that the current players Maybe so, Simon said: 'We're not looking to convince anyone. The players must make their own choices, and we believe that everyone who qualifies will want to play.

Venues in Europe, North America and Asia were also considered as possible new venues for the WTA Finals, which have moved to five cities for the past five editions after a deal to host the tournament in Shenzhen, China, through 2030 was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and safety concerns for the retired Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuaiwho accused a Chinese government official of rape.

The cities hosting 2022 (Fort Worth, Texas) and 2023 (Cancun, Mexico) were not revealed until September each year, with last November's event being strongly criticized by players. Four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek defeated Jessica Pegula in last year's title match; Among the other participants were US Open champion Coco Gauff and Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka.

Simon said Riyadh was selected by the WTA at the end of December, but details of the agreement had just been finalized.

This partnership will build on our exposure to a market and a region whose impact on the sports industry is certainly growing rapidly, Simon said. We certainly expect to see more events taking place there in the future. So ultimately we believe that the WTA should be part of this development, not on the outside.

Saudi Arabia Private Investment Fund (PIF) for example, formed the LIV Golf tour and poured money into football, and the kingdom's role in tennis has continued to expand. The ATP Tour moved the Next Gen Finals for managing players aged 21 and under to Jedda in November; the PIF is the title sponsor of the men's classification; 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal recently became an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation; he will join 24-time champion Novak Djokovic and rising stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in an exhibition event in Riyadh in October. There have also been discussions about hosting a top-level Masters 1000 tournament in Saudi Arabia. part of a possible larger restructuring involving the WTA, ATP and the country.

Rights groups say women still face discrimination in most aspects of family life and homosexuality is a major taboo, as in much of the rest of the Middle East.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has implemented far-reaching social reforms, including granting women the right to drive and largely dismantling male guardianship laws, which had allowed husbands and male relatives to control many aspects of women's lives to check. Men and women are still required to dress modestly, but the rules have been relaxed and the once-feared religious police have been sidelined. Yet same-sex relations are punishable by death or flogging, although prosecutions are rare.

In an op-ed published in The Washington Post in January, Evert and Navratilova urged the WTA to stay out of Saudi Arabia because, they wrote, hosting the final there would not represent progress, but a significant decline. They wondered whether hosting a Saudi crown jewel tournament would involve players in an act of sportswashing simply for the sake of the influx of money.

In answer, The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the United StatesPrincess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud said the two former athletes relied on outdated stereotypes and Western views of our culture and turned their backs on the very women they had inspired, and this is beyond disappointing.

The ambassador joined the head of the Saudi Tennis Federation and other women in a video conference with current WTA athletes to discuss the changes taking place and what still needs to be done in the region, Simon said.

The WTA said the Finals prize money will help deliver on a pledge made last year to increase wages and bring them in line with what men earn in tennis. The $15.25 million offered from November 2 to 9, 2024, an amount that will increase in 2025 and 2026, is higher than last year's $9 million and eclipses Shenzhen's high $14 million in 2019.

___

Howard Fendrich has been the APs tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis