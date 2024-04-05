



As part of the agreement, the Price Forbes logo will be displayed on the pitch covers at The Cloud County Ground, as well as prominently on the front of the top tier of the Tom Pearce Stand. The Price Forbes logo will also be printed on the collar of the County Championship and Vitality Blast shirts, alongside further branding across the club channels. Price Forbes, part of Ardonagh Specialty, is the largest independent broker in the London market with offices around the world. The company has been around for more than a century and has a global network with offices in locations such as Dubai, Singapore, Johannesburg and Miami. Graham Kilby, CEO Property, Programs, Construction & Real Estate at Price Forbes said: We are delighted to support Essex County Cricket Club and are proud to be working with a local club with a long and recognized history in county cricket. We wish the whole team the best of luck for the season ahead and look forward to enjoying some fantastic play along with the rest of the Essex CCC fans! Daryl Townson, Commercial Manager at Essex Cricket, added: It is an absolute pleasure to welcome Price Forbes as our newest official partner. Adding such a globally renowned company to the Clubs portfolio is a hugely positive step for everyone involved. We look forward to seeing their branding all over the ground and on our shirts as Essex aims for success once again in 2024! Ends Praise Forbes With more than 100 years of history, Price Forbes is a widely respected authority on open market insurance, with a bold and progressive agenda to better meet customer needs. Price Forbes is part of Ardonagh Specialty, the largest independent specialty broker in the London market. It has offices around the world and expert teams in energy, casualty, real estate, aerospace, marine, professional and financial lines, freight, specie and fine arts and construction. www.priceforbes.com

