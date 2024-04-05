Maine Gladiators put out Atlanta Fire





Aizyk Laliberte and Deagan Nadeau lifted the Maine Gladiators past the Atlanta Fire in a 6-1 win Thursday at the USA Hockeys Tier II 16U 2A National Tournament in Farmers Branch, Texas. Laliberte, a sophomore at Lewiston High School, scored twice and added three assists to lead the Auburn youth hockey team. Nadeau, who plays at North Yarmouth Academy, had two goals. Gladiators coach Chris Pomerleau said Laliberte and Nadeau are the team's offensive catalysts. He's a bit like Aizyk, he's a scorer, Pomerleau said of Nadeau. He has good stick work and he skates well. Those two are our goal scorers, especially on the power play and when you need a goal they are there. Goalkeeper Gabe Pomerleau made 33 saves in the win for the Gladiators. He played well yesterday, he played well in both games, Chris Pomerleau said about his son Gabe. I would say consistency with him is so nice to have in net. As a team it gives you the encouragement to play hard, and you might have a turnover here, a turnover there, but you know you have a good goalie there. Laliberte opened the scoring early in the first period on an assist from Brunswick's Evan Zavitz. Dylan Richards extended the Gladiators' lead to 2–0, and Nadeau scored his first goal at 8:20 of the first period for a three-goal lead. Ronan Newell assisted on Richard's tally, while Laliberte recorded a helper on Nadeau's goal. Chris Pomerleau said a team meeting after Wednesday's 4-1 loss, Maines first after a 24-0 regular season, against the Wisconsin Elite Hockey Southwest team gave the Gladiators a chance to reset. “We had a good team meeting and we talked it out,” Chris Pomerleau said. We had a little jet lag, that kind of thing. The team showed up today and we had a really good first period. We came out, moved the puck well and had a really good effort today. Maddox Woulfin's goal put Atlanta (1-1) on the board in the second period. Later in the second, we were put on our heels after that goal, Chris Pomerleau said. Laliberte later restored the three-goal lead in the second. Nadeau scored his second goal in the opening minutes of the third period to push Maine's lead to 5-1. Laliberte, along with Gabe Pomerleau, had another assist on goal. Laliberte and Connor Morrissette set up Hayden Brown for the Gladiators goal. Our third period started like our first period, our effort was there, Chris Pomerleau said. Maine wraps up pool play Friday against the Montana Wolves at 2 p.m ” Previous College roundup: UMF throwing duo earns weekly prizes from NAC



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sunjournal.com/2024/04/04/youth-hockey-maine-gladiators-extinguish-atlanta-fire/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos