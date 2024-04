Cricket news 2024, Nathan Lyon clips Cricket Australia for cutting County stint with Lancashire short

American bowler Nathan Lyon has taken a swipe at Cricket Australia for sending him home from England early. The 36-year-old is one of a number of Aussies who have flown to England to play the County Championship during a period of downtime for the Australian men's teams. But although he initially planned to stay for the entire English season, the governing body at home imposed a limit of just seven games for his County spell. READ MORE: Walters sets 'unacceptable' Broncos on fire READ MORE: Why Dees Forward could get into trouble for a 'stupid' act READ MORE: Nadal's grim injury update ahead of French Open That's despite Australia's national teams not having anything scheduled until the Twenty20 World Cup in June, which Lyon is unlikely to be involved in. Cricket Australia's reasoning was reportedly to retain the off-spinner for next summer's Test series against India, which starts in November. Nathan Lyon from Australia. (Getty) “Yes, it's definitely not my decision,” Lyon told BBC Lancashire. “That's the nature of the beast. It's a business now and Cricket Australia have come over the top and said they want to manage me and hopefully extend my playing career for the next three to four years, whatever it may be. “It's disappointing because I signed here because I wanted to play all the matches and even play some T20 cricket and I was really looking forward to that. “But it is what it is, and my hands are tied.” Lyon is excited to be teaming up with old Ashes foe James Anderson in Lancashire. The pair will form a formidable partnership with the ball in County cricket. Cricket Australia's men's contract list 2024-2025 in photos: Former David Warner heir among four dropped But he is also keen to team up with emerging England spinner Tom Hartley – even if he may help orchestrate future Australian woes. “I said I'd come here fully invested in Lancashire cricket – and if (the coach) wanted me to work with some spinners, I'm a cricket nut and I love spin bowling,” Lyon said. “I want to try to get better and I think helping young spinners will also help my game. “I feel like by playing 129 Tests or whatever it is… I've seen cricket.”

