



Columbia, SC No. 19 South Carolina men's tennis concludes the home portion of the SEC schedule this weekend, facing No. 4 Kentucky and No. 48 Vanderbilt at the Carolina Tennis Center. Friday's game against the Wildcats starts at 5 p.m. and Sunday's game against the Commodores starts at 12 p.m. Live streaming for both games will be available here with live stats against Kentucky here and Vanderbilt here. Both games will also air on ESPN+ as part of the SEC CrossCourt cast. Friday's match will be Military Appreciation Night at the Carolina Tennis Center, with the first 35 active-duty military members receiving a free hat. Sunday's game will be South Carolina's senior day featuring seniors Toby Samuel, Carter MorganAnd James story be recognized 15 minutes before the start of the match. Gates open one hour before the first service and parking is available for fans in the lot behind the women's courts. Fans must take the stairs through the parking garage to reach the spectator area on the top floor. As a reminder to fans, pets are not allowed in the Carolina Tennis Center. Gamecock notables South Carolina is currently ranked No. 19 in the ITA team rankings. The team is 11-10 overall and 4-5 in SEC play. The Gamecocks are 6-5 on their home court this season.

In the ITA singles rankings, Samuel is at number 19 in the season with Casey No at number 94.

at number 94. Samuel is 12-4 overall this season, all from the top of the lineup. He is a perfect 8-0 in SEC play and enters the weekend on a nine-match singles win streak.

Hoole is 19-19 overall and 7-10 in dual matches. Due to an injury he did not play last weekend's games.

The story is 7-7 overall this season and 4-4 in SEC games. He is 3-1 since moving up to the second spot in the lineup.

Freshman Sean Daryabeigi is 21-12 overall and 10-6 in doubles matches this season. He recently jumped into the lineup and has a winning record at Nos. 3, 4 and 5.

is 21-12 overall and 10-6 in doubles matches this season. He recently jumped into the lineup and has a winning record at Nos. 3, 4 and 5. Sophomore Lucas Andrade da Silva also has an impressive 21-13 record this season. He is 10-7 in dual matches and 4-3 in SEC play.

also has an impressive 21-13 record this season. He is 10-7 in dual matches and 4-3 in SEC play. In doubles, Samuel and Hoole are tied at No. 14. The duo is 9-4 overall and 3-3 in conference play.

Da Silva and Story have been South Carolina's No. 2 pair this season and are 9-7 on the year. They are 4-4 in SEC play. Scouting Kentucky Kentucky is 18-2 overall this season and a perfect 9-0 in SEC play. They are 6-1 when playing on the road and enter the weekend on an 11-game win streak.

There are two Wildcats in the ITA Singles Rankings No. 35 Taha Baadi and No. 100 Joshua Lapadat.

Baadi is 11-6 and 5-4 in conference play this season. He is 9-5 from the No. 1 position and 2-1 from the No. 2 position.

Lapadat is 6-8 and 4-4 against SEC opponents this season.

Much of Kentucky's strength comes from the bottom half of the lineup, where the team is collectively 16-2 at the No. 4 position, 18-1 at the No. 5 position and 14-3 at the No. 6 position.

In the ITA doubles rankings, Lapadat and JJ Mercer are the number 9 pair. The duo is 10-4 overall and 6-2 in SEC play this season. Scouting Vanderbilt Vanderbilt is 11-9 and 2-6 in SEC play this season. They are 1-4 when they play on the road and will face Florida on Friday before taking on South Carolina on Sunday.

Danil Panarin is the only Commodore in the ITA rankings, sitting at No. 72. He is 11-8 in dual matches and 2-6 in SEC play. Series history vs. Kentucky Kentucky leads the all-time series 28-17. The two teams first met in 1974, when Kentucky won 6-3. South Carolina went on to win the next four meetings.

The Gamecocks have won seven of the last 11 meetings, including their first victory in Lexington last season.

South Carolina has won each of its last three games with a neutral site win, a home win and a road win.

Under head coach Jos CoffeeSouth Carolina is 7-6 against Kentucky. Series history vs. Vanderbilt South Carolina leads the all-time series against Vanderbilt 21-13 and has won each of the last four meetings. The two teams first faced off in 1984, when South Carolina won the game 5-0.

The Gamecocks have won eight of the last 10 meetings.

Vanderbilt's last win at Columbia was in 2015.

Under Goffi, South Carolina 8-4 against Vanderbilt. For the latest South Carolina men's tennis information, keep following GamecocksOnline.com or the team on social media (@GamecockMTennis).

