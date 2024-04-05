Wisconsin men's hockey has left David Silye, transfer coming in

Another forward has left the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team to sign a professional contract, and the Badgers have landed another transfer from Michigan Tech.
David Silye, who was the focus of Wisconsin's top line in the 2023-24 season after transferring from Minnesota State, signed an amateur tryout with the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
Former Madison Capitols forward Kyle Kukkonen said he will play for the Badgers after two seasons at Michigan Tech.
The moves continue an active week of departures and arrivals for the Badgers since their season ended March 29 in the NCAA tournament. Five players have entered the transfer portal, with Silye joining Mathieu De St. Phalle as players who have passed their fifth year of eligibility to turn professional.
People also read…
Silye filled a necessary role for the Badgers in his first year under coach Mike Hastings, whose team was short on skilled centers when he took over last season. Silye didn't reach the goal-scoring level he did as a junior (23), but built Wisconsin into one of the best faceoff players in the country.
He was fourth nationally in faceoff wins with 497, winning 59%.
Hastings recruited Silye out of the transfer portal twice after one season at Clarkson in 2021 and again after Hastings took the job at Wisconsin in 2023.
“When he came in, he just went to work from Day 1 and earned a lot of trust and a lot of respect,” Hastings said in March. “With his versatility and bringing what I saw as a person into his dailies, I knew it would be low maintenance for myself, our staff and our strength coach because he manages all of that like a professional.”
The Badgers are believed to have transfer interest in the No. 2 player in faceoff wins, RIT center Carter Wilkie.
So far, the two players they have received commitments from through the portal are from Michigan Tech. Left wing Ryland Mosley joined on Wednesday and right wing Kukkonen said Thursday he is returning to Madison.
Kukkonen, a 2021 NHL sixth-round draft pick out of Anaheim, was second in scoring for the Capitols of the United States Hockey League in 2021-22 with 53 points in 58 games. He then was the Central Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Year with the Huskies in 2022-2023, when he scored 18 goals.
His production dropped significantly this season, going from 27 points as a freshman to just 12 with just one goal. He missed 13 games in January, February and March due to a broken foot suffered in a collision with the boards in a Jan. 20 game. But he returned for the CCHA championship game at Bemidji State on March 22 and shared the team lead with four shots on goal as the Huskies won their way to the NCAA Tournament.
“I think I learned a lot mentally this year, the ups and downs of hockey,” Kukkonen said. “You have to learn everything. You can't pout and feel sorry for yourself. You have to pick yourself up again, find the good in the situation and learn from it. I think I actually learned a lot mentally this year and I look at it looking forward to working in Madison next year.”
Kukkonen, 21, has two years of eligibility remaining. He and Mosley were alternate captains for the Huskies in a season that, like Wisconsin's, ended March 29 in the Providence Regional.
“I think a lot of my game is driven by work ethic, and that's the type of player and culture that coach Hastings is looking for,” Kukkonen said. “He preaches being a good teammate and being good people, other than just being effective hockey players on the ice.”