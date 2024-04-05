Wisconsin men's hockey has left David Silye, transfer coming in





Another forward has left the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team to sign a professional contract, and the Badgers have landed another transfer from Michigan Tech. David Silye, who was the focus of Wisconsin's top line in the 2023-24 season after transferring from Minnesota State, signed an amateur tryout with the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League on Thursday. Former Madison Capitols forward Kyle Kukkonen said he will play for the Badgers after two seasons at Michigan Tech. The moves continue an active week of departures and arrivals for the Badgers since their season ended March 29 in the NCAA tournament. Five players have entered the transfer portal, with Silye joining Mathieu De St. Phalle as players who have passed their fifth year of eligibility to turn professional. People also read… Silye filled a necessary role for the Badgers in his first year under coach Mike Hastings, whose team was short on skilled centers when he took over last season. Silye didn't reach the goal-scoring level he did as a junior (23), but built Wisconsin into one of the best faceoff players in the country.











He was fourth nationally in faceoff wins with 497, winning 59%. Hastings recruited Silye out of the transfer portal twice after one season at Clarkson in 2021 and again after Hastings took the job at Wisconsin in 2023. “When he came in, he just went to work from Day 1 and earned a lot of trust and a lot of respect,” Hastings said in March. “With his versatility and bringing what I saw as a person into his dailies, I knew it would be low maintenance for myself, our staff and our strength coach because he manages all of that like a professional.” The Badgers are believed to have transfer interest in the No. 2 player in faceoff wins, RIT center Carter Wilkie. So far, the two players they have received commitments from through the portal are from Michigan Tech. Left wing Ryland Mosley joined on Wednesday and right wing Kukkonen said Thursday he is returning to Madison. Kukkonen, a 2021 NHL sixth-round draft pick out of Anaheim, was second in scoring for the Capitols of the United States Hockey League in 2021-22 with 53 points in 58 games. He then was the Central Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Year with the Huskies in 2022-2023, when he scored 18 goals. His production dropped significantly this season, going from 27 points as a freshman to just 12 with just one goal. He missed 13 games in January, February and March due to a broken foot suffered in a collision with the boards in a Jan. 20 game. But he returned for the CCHA championship game at Bemidji State on March 22 and shared the team lead with four shots on goal as the Huskies won their way to the NCAA Tournament. “I think I learned a lot mentally this year, the ups and downs of hockey,” Kukkonen said. “You have to learn everything. You can't pout and feel sorry for yourself. You have to pick yourself up again, find the good in the situation and learn from it. I think I actually learned a lot mentally this year and I look at it looking forward to working in Madison next year.” Kukkonen, 21, has two years of eligibility remaining. He and Mosley were alternate captains for the Huskies in a season that, like Wisconsin's, ended March 29 in the Providence Regional. “I think a lot of my game is driven by work ethic, and that's the type of player and culture that coach Hastings is looking for,” Kukkonen said. “He preaches being a good teammate and being good people, other than just being effective hockey players on the ice.” Photos: Wisconsin men's hockey faces Michigan State in the regular season finale















































































Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://badgerextra.com/sports/hockey/men/wisconsin-mens-hockey-david-silye-signing-kyle-kukkonen-transfer/article_a66cfdde-f2b9-11ee-873d-932d70b31b60.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos