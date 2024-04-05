Sports
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters comeback
Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters, where he was expected to make a comeback.© AFP
Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday, where the 22-time Grand Slam winner was expected to make his ATP Tour comeback. “Unfortunately I have to say that I will not play in Monte Carlo. My body simply does not allow it,” the 37-year-old Spaniard said on social media. The record 11-time Monte Carlo winner missed virtually all of the 2023 season due to injury and only played at the Brisbane International this season, where he felt a flare-up of a hip injury.
He lost to Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition in Las Vegas in March before withdrawing from the Indian Wells Masters, where he had first planned to make his comeback.
“Even though I work hard and give the maximum effort every day with all the will to play again and compete in tournaments that have been very important to me, the truth is that I cannot play today,” Nadal continued.
“You have no idea how difficult it is for me not to be able to play these events.
“All I can do is accept the situation and try to look at the near future, keeping the excitement and the will to play so that I have a chance for things to get better.”
The Clay Court specialist has fallen to 646th in the ATP rankings and would need to use a protected ranking of ninth to advance to the main draw in Monte Carlo, the first Clay Court Masters 1000 event of the 2024 season.
The last of Nadal's eleven victories in the Principality came in 2018, falling in the semi-finals in 2019, the quarter-finals in 2021 and missing the 2020, 2022 and 2023 editions.
He would use Monte Carlo as a springboard to perhaps his last ever French Open, a Grand Slam event he has won a record fourteen times.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/tennis/rafael-nadal-withdraws-from-monte-carlo-masters-comeback-5378393
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rafael Nadal withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters comeback
- Queen Letizia's candy pink dress and kitten heels
- Why are Australian music festivals failing?
- A violent earthquake strikes Taiwan, killing 9 people and injuring more than 1,000 others
- Jokowi cannot promise rice aid will last until December – Politics
- Biden urges Israel's Netanyahu for Gaza ceasefire after World Central Kitchen killings
- Come watch a TV near you!
- Wisconsin men's hockey has left David Silye, transfer coming in
- Award ceremonies at Fashion Week
- José Andrés is moved when he remembers the 7 aid workers who died in Gaza
- Bodies of British aid workers killed in Gaza being brought back home
- Yellen calls for level playing field for U.S. workers, businesses during China visit