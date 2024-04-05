Sports
I was playing Cricket Through The Ages when my father won a cricket World Cup
As the only person in my immediate family who doesn't have the cricket gene, I have largely accepted that cricket is one of those things I can support with enthusiasm… but participation at a high level is unlikely.
After recently retiring, my father has taken up outdoor cricket again (after a long period of playing and coaching indoor cricket at the elite level). Previously he played mainly club cricket in the outdoors and would go to the local club to play a few rounds with the boys.
But that all changed when he was selected in representative sides. From regional to state-wide, his bowling talent saw him rise through the ranks before eventually gaining the honor of being selected for the Australian team.
Last month dad participated in the World Cup above 60s in Chennai, India, representing his country at the highest possible level. In a huge tournament where the heat and competition were extremely high, Australia reigned supreme and won convincingly against England. Not only was Dad selected to the Team of the Tournament, but he was also named Bowler of the Tournament and MVP for both the Semi-Finals and Grand Finals.
And while he did that, I eagerly watched the live streams as he played Cricket through the ages.
Cricket through the agesand through the TV screen
You never really get used to watching a family member on TV. Every time Dad graced the screen, my stress levels would rise and I would get it far in it too. Every ball he threw had me on the edge of my seat, and I needed a way to release some of the adrenaline.
So to combat this stress, I started playing Cricket through the ages a delightfully silly one-button physics game that lets you swirl balls, bats and even snakes at your opponent as you progress through cricket's historical timeline. The game was first released on iOS in 2019 and recently came to Nintendo Switch and Steam.
And boy, did it help take the edge off.
Read: Devolver Digital Public Access Holiday Special 2023: news overview
It's hard to express the cognitive dissonance between watching a stressful match on the big screen and an absurdist facsimile on the small screen, but the zen it brought me was unparalleled. For every ball Dad didn't quite land, I could have some stupid character throw a snake across the field. For every six strokes he took while bowling, I could hit an opponent with a golf club, sending him clumsily onto the stumps.
The wacky antics these little characters got up to provided plenty of entertainment, whether I was optimistic or concerned about Dad's actions. I had started playing Cricket through the ages as a distraction, but eventually I found myself playing long after the real matches had ended, after the stumps had been removed and the pitch had been covered.
A good inning
Maybe it's because I've never had the skill (or interest, if I'm honest) to play the actual game for myself, but even this ridiculously abstract (and objectively insane) version gave me a sense of unexpected connection to the game, with my Dad, and the idea that cricket was something that didn't make me feel like the black sheep of the family.
In the end, I didn't have to express my frustrations too much, because Dad played very well. But even if he hadn't and we had lost, I wouldn't feel like time was wasted. Cricket through the ages calmed my nerves, made me laugh, and gave my ADHD brain something to focus on during the long, long hours of each inning.
If anything, it made me realize that there should be more games that allow players to mindlessly throw snakes at their opponents. Did I mention that my dad's nickname in the cricket team is Snake? Feels appropriate.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gameshub.com/news/opinions-analysis/i-played-cricket-through-the-ages-as-my-dad-won-a-cricket-world-cup-2637587/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I was playing Cricket Through The Ages when my father won a cricket World Cup
- Winnipeg MP Leah Gazan wants red dress alert system in place for missing Indigenous women
- Province shuts down plan for Antigonish merger
- Yellen in China to pressure officials on industrial subsidies
- President Jokowi plans to extend rice aid until end of 2024
- UK-wide trial of blood test to diagnose dementia begins
- Deploying AI in tax and accounting: 3 considerations to get started
- France is deeply concerned by the ongoing violence against (…)
- France rejects Russian offer for Ukraine peace talks
- Sharma gets career-best finish as Broncos finish sixth at Wyoming Cowgirl Classic
- Fashion Bible: Spring/Summer 2024 What's hot, what's not?
- New SARS-CoV-2 variant found in flood waters near homeless community