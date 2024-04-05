I was playing Cricket Through The Ages when my father won a cricket World Cup

As the only person in my immediate family who doesn't have the cricket gene, I have largely accepted that cricket is one of those things I can support with enthusiasm… but participation at a high level is unlikely.

After recently retiring, my father has taken up outdoor cricket again (after a long period of playing and coaching indoor cricket at the elite level). Previously he played mainly club cricket in the outdoors and would go to the local club to play a few rounds with the boys.

But that all changed when he was selected in representative sides. From regional to state-wide, his bowling talent saw him rise through the ranks before eventually gaining the honor of being selected for the Australian team.

Last month dad participated in the World Cup above 60s in Chennai, India, representing his country at the highest possible level. In a huge tournament where the heat and competition were extremely high, Australia reigned supreme and won convincingly against England. Not only was Dad selected to the Team of the Tournament, but he was also named Bowler of the Tournament and MVP for both the Semi-Finals and Grand Finals.

And while he did that, I eagerly watched the live streams as he played Cricket through the ages.

Image: Free Lives, 24 Bit Games (PTY) LTD

Cricket through the agesand through the TV screen

You never really get used to watching a family member on TV. Every time Dad graced the screen, my stress levels would rise and I would get it far in it too. Every ball he threw had me on the edge of my seat, and I needed a way to release some of the adrenaline.

So to combat this stress, I started playing Cricket through the ages a delightfully silly one-button physics game that lets you swirl balls, bats and even snakes at your opponent as you progress through cricket's historical timeline. The game was first released on iOS in 2019 and recently came to Nintendo Switch and Steam.

And boy, did it help take the edge off.

It's hard to express the cognitive dissonance between watching a stressful match on the big screen and an absurdist facsimile on the small screen, but the zen it brought me was unparalleled. For every ball Dad didn't quite land, I could have some stupid character throw a snake across the field. For every six strokes he took while bowling, I could hit an opponent with a golf club, sending him clumsily onto the stumps.

The wacky antics these little characters got up to provided plenty of entertainment, whether I was optimistic or concerned about Dad's actions. I had started playing Cricket through the ages as a distraction, but eventually I found myself playing long after the real matches had ended, after the stumps had been removed and the pitch had been covered.

A good inning

Maybe it's because I've never had the skill (or interest, if I'm honest) to play the actual game for myself, but even this ridiculously abstract (and objectively insane) version gave me a sense of unexpected connection to the game, with my Dad, and the idea that cricket was something that didn't make me feel like the black sheep of the family.

In the end, I didn't have to express my frustrations too much, because Dad played very well. But even if he hadn't and we had lost, I wouldn't feel like time was wasted. Cricket through the ages calmed my nerves, made me laugh, and gave my ADHD brain something to focus on during the long, long hours of each inning.

If anything, it made me realize that there should be more games that allow players to mindlessly throw snakes at their opponents. Did I mention that my dad's nickname in the cricket team is Snake? Feels appropriate.