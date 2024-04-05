Summary of Louisville's open workouts

Louisville Football has opened a handful of practices to the public this spring and while I wasn't able to attend all of them, I was able to catch the full practice this afternoon. The Cards were packed for two hours this afternoon and the competition on the field was legitimate. While they didn't take players to the floor, there were plenty of cushions between the offense and defense.

Let's delve deeper into some of my observations from practice.

QUARTERLY BACKS

Tyler Shough is the obvious starter for the Cards and I was very impressed with him today. Shough made every type of throw you want to see from your starter and his throws down the field hit his receivers in stride. He also has great size and moves extremely well for a man his size. When he rolled out of the pocket, there was a pace to his movement and he got into place quickly.

It seemed like Shough was getting fewer reps as practice went on, but I didn't see any bad throws from him today. The backups really shined in my opinion. Harrison Bailey and Pierce Clarkson made many nice throws and kept busy all afternoon.

If you were a casual observer or didn't have a roster handy, you'd probably assume Bailey could be the starter. He looks good and for the second straight practice session he really looked like a power-five starter. I've seen Bailey play in games in the past, so I know he hasn't shown he can start at this level, but when it comes to practice, he's looked good every time I've watched him. He may just be a great practice player, but it's also possible the Brohms helped him develop.

Clarkson also looked very good today. His first throw of the day was a long post route to Cataurus Hicks in the middle of the field. It was a bit underground, but he laid it out quite nicely for a gain of about 50 yards. Pierce also looked good on some of the designed run plays he needed and later in practice threw a pair of touchdown passes in the goal-line session. I think it will be a tight race for the backup position and Clarkson could have a number of designed packages to execute.

RUN BACK

UofL will be deep at the running back position this year and honestly, they may be too deep at this point. Penny Boone was the first man, but Keyjuan Brown had the best performance of the day. The staff brought in two transfers to join Isaac Brown in the recruiting class of 2024. That has a lot of guys looking to contact running back Maurice Turner.

Boone has a large back and a very thick build. His size is obvious when you're on the field level with him, but his burst stood out to me. His first standout play for me was during an on-screen exercise. He caught the ball in space and once he turned and found his path, he just took off onto the field. The mix of his burst with his size and ability to throw off tacklers will be fun to watch this fall.

The next man could probably be anyone at this point. From what I saw, Maurice Turner and Don Cheney appear to be the leaders for the number two spot. Cheney has good size, but he's more of a straight-line runner than Turner, who can find space and make people miss in tight spaces.

A funny moment today was Turner getting to the second level of the defense where he cut off a dime and blew past Tamarion McDonald in the secondary. He then took off towards the end zone, where Quincy Riley effortlessly chased him around the five-yard line. It was hard not to laugh at how easily Riley caught him.

Isaac Brown will definitely see the field in some capacity this year. He consistently found space and showed his speed and speed today. I personally expected him to be much smaller, but he has enough size to be used as a back or returner. I think Brown is a great example of the weapons and options Jeff Brohm will be able to work with this season.

Keyjaun Brown may be the odd man out when it comes to backside touches, but he impressed today. He broke off two long runs in which he showed good speed to separate himself from the defense. Brown flashed in the short time he saw the field last season, but this is a busy backroom and you have to wonder if everyone decides to stick around after this spring.

WIDE RECEIVERS

This group has received a lot of attention with the addition of a few highly touted transfers. However, no one really stood out today. Cataurus Hicks made a great play as he went over Jaden Minkins on a sideline pass and then took off for a long touchdown. The entire practice stopped as the offense sprinted to the end zone to celebrate. This was without a doubt the highlight of the practice.

Caullin Lacy is personally much shorter than I expected. That doesn't mean it's small. He is actually well put together and has a very thick body in his lower half. He's just as fast as advertised, as he showed on a jet sweep where he rounded the corner with ease. He also caught two long touchdowns to start offense versus defense segments. Both times he ran away from the defense after the catch.

JaCorey Brooks was held out of contact drills, so I didn't get to see him in action. I was told he looked good in the spring, but unless he looks like a star, I'm not sure Louisville has a high-level number one receiver like they had in Jamari Thrash last season. There is talent in the group and I think there is some depth, but Brohm has always had a guy who stands above the rest and I didn't see that today in my very small sample size.

The first group today consisted of Lacy, Chris Bell and Jadon Thompson. Brooks joined Thompson in non-contact drills early in practice. Jimmy Calloway, Hicks and Antonio Meeks joined the second group. Jojo Stone also caught a few passes today, but I'm not sure I saw anything that would lead me to believe he'll be on the field early.

TIGHT END

This might be the deepest group on the team right now. UofL brings back Nate Kurisky after a strong redshirt freshman season, but they added some real depth with the signing of Jaleel Skinner from Miami. Skinner is very long and athletic and he will have the ability to split and add a new dimension to the passing game.

While Skinner is more of a receiving tight end and has the frame of a player who will be deployed out wide, Jamari Johnson continues to look like a mutant. Johnson didn't go wide, as far as I saw, but he did look really good when he caught the ball and came up the field. His speed and ability to create separation with his routes is what I think can get him more snaps this season.

I didn't see Kurisky or Duane Martin make plays today, but I think they'll both continue to have roles. Kurisky was underrated in my opinion, but the group will only get deeper when Mark Redman arrives this summer. He is the most experienced player in the group.

OFFENSIVE LINE

I didn't have a good look at the offensive line today and I don't know if practice is a good way to evaluate the line. However, this group struggled to open running lanes all day. They came together late in the day, but it was tough sledding against the first defense.

I was able to capture a few moments that stood out. Trevonte Sylvester completely threw Adonijah Green out of a play early. Madden Sanker held his own during one-on-one drills. Sam Secrest also had some nice moments, but I believe he was badly beaten by Tawfiq Thomas in the same exercise.

The pass blocking was solid today as the quarterbacks rarely had to eat or run the ball. They had clean pockets all day.

DEFENSIVE LINE

The defensive line brings a lot of experience, and that showed today. Ashton Gillotte, Dez Tell, Ramon Puryear and Joran Guerad spent time with the first group and they didn't have much trouble stopping the run plays.

Adonijah Green appears to be the first man to replace Stephen Herron at the defensive end position with Tyler Barron out. Green seems to have added some strength in the past year. Micah Carter made a nice play chasing the ball along the line of scrimmage and making a tackle down the field. Of course, he wasn't supposed to actually tackle the player, so the coaches talked him into it a little bit.

Tawfiq Thomas looks great from a physical standpoint. It was good to see him keeping his weight down. He's still the guy up front who I think has a chance to make a big impact. He has great size and speed. He just needs to sort everything out.

LINEBACKER

Solid and stable, that's how I would describe this group today. Stanquan Clark made plays that stood out, but Jaylin Alderman and TJ Quinn were able to make plays all day long. Alderman made a play about Isaac Brown that I found impressive. Brown threw a throw toward the edge and Alderman took an angle that allowed him to clip Brown's heels as there wasn't much chance he would be able to chase him down and make a form tackle. The experience these guys bring will likely be evident this fall.

Clark spent most of his time in the second group alongside Texas A&M's Jurriente Davis. Davis didn't make any comments that I saw, but I thought it was interesting that he looks like Stacy Thomas while wearing the same number.

SUBORDINATE

The secondary is full of newcomers and they all looked good today. Corey Thornton is a big corner with a lot of length and speed. He made a few plays today that got me a little excited about the potential of putting both corners on an island this season. Tayon Holloway is another big corner and he should be able to step in as a backup when needed.

The man who stood out to me was freshman Aaron Williams. He's tall and athletic and he's very fast for a guy his size. I'd be surprised if it doesn't rotate regularly in the fall. He could use some more volume so he can be more physical in coverage and against the run, but his high school profile seems to have translated well to college.

The security is so deep it's easy to forget there weren't even three guys on the field today. MJ Griffin, Blake Ruffin and Deah McCullough were all out today and there were still three guys with starting experience taking reps. Devin Neal and DeAngelo Hutchinson ran with the first group, while Tamarion McDonald and Wesley Walker ran with the second group.

McDonald was shocked by Turner late in practice, but he had a very nice interception in the first full team session, beating the receiver to the sideline and making a sliding catch for the pick. Walker was in tight coverage all day and I think both players will be a substantial upgrade to the group from a depth perspective.

I hope to make it to the last open practice next week, but if not, I'll have plenty to talk about before the spring game on the 19th.