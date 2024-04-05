ITTF president continues equipment manufacturers' tour to promote sustainability





Continuing the journey towards a more sustainable future for table tennis and its equipment, ITTF President Petra Srling recently visited ESN's headquarters in Germany, accompanied by key members of the ITTF. This visit marks the second stop on the tour of table tennis equipment manufacturers, following a successful trip to Japan. The visit, organized by Dr. Hans Persson, Managing Director of ESN, aimed to deepen relations with one of the leading manufacturers of table tennis rubber and explore cooperation opportunities to improve equipment durability. Together with Karine Teow, ITTF Head of Sustainability, and ESN's Lisa-Cathrin Leitner, Project Manager for Material Development, Thomas Theissmann, Head of Sales & Customer Relations, Jens Fellke, consultant, and Patrick Forkel, Product Strategy Leader, President Srling learned first-hand about manufacturers' comprehensive approach to integrating sustainability into their culture and processes. Examples ranged from innovative initiatives such as using solar panels to provide half of the building's electricity and production, to reusing rubber waste instead of burning it. ESN also demonstrated their commitment to sustainability through initiatives such as measuring their environmental footprint, conducting internal and external sustainability studies and investing in the testing and development of sustainable materials. President Petra Srling expressed her satisfaction with her visit to ESN and said: I commend ESN for their strategic approach to sustainability and their commitment to integrating it into their organizational culture. Momentum has been building following the recent decision by the Federation of International Table-Tennis Manufacturers (FIT) to establish a sustainability working group. Together, all stakeholders must continue to pave the way for more sustainable table tennis equipment. Karine Teow also shared her thoughts and expressed her encouragement about ESN's progress in embedding sustainability in their DNA. “It is critical to share the best practices emerging from these visits. I will explore opportunities to support this initiative in the future. Taking advantage of this renewed dynamism is crucial for jointly advancing the sustainability agenda. Later this month, the ITTF President will visit manufacturers in China to continue working with industry leaders on more sustainable table tennis equipment initiatives, ensuring a brighter and greener future for the sport.

