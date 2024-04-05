Travis Head auditions for a place in the Indian Premier League Cricket World Cup





Travis Head broke a half-century to start the IPL (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images When Travis Head returned to Australia after his heroics took Australia to a remarkable World Cup victory against all odds, he sheepishly confronted his status as a cult hero at home. Head's seemingly endless partying, echoing Australia's title, struck a chord, with his rather funny revelry being turned into memes and gifs. Some of his compatriots even dressed up as Head, the partygoer captured in these viral clips, for Christmas party shenanigans. He became a household name across Australia, but cricket can be a great equalizer. Head particularly struggled during the Australian season, with his counter-attacking style proving risky as he frequently fell for the ignominy of first-ball ducks. But Head remains a formidable weapon as he is a real match-winner when his arrogant batting style comes into its own. Avid Indian fans know this all too well after Head crushed the dreams of a billion people following Australia's upset over India in the World Cup final. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Travis Head makes a century in the World Cup final (Photo by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty … [+] Pictures) ICC via Getty Images Head returned to India for the first time since the World Cup tour – he then played briefly in a pointless T20I series against India that underlined cricket's scheduling problems before an expectedly jaded Head was sent home – for the Indian's new season Premier League. Sunrisers Hyderabad fans were conflicted. When they saw Head at the team's opening match against Mumbai Indians, they must have felt a little queasy as he had taken the country's soul and stamped on it a few months earlier. But once they woke up from the stupor and realized he was wearing their colours, the faithful had a new hero after Head hit a whopping 62 off 24 balls as Sunrisers posted the highest score in IPL history of 277 for 3. True, the surface resembled a road where batters licked their lips as if they were hitting bowling machines. The batting frenzy is common in T20 cricket, the souped-up version of the sport, where making runs can be as easy as scoring runs in the NBA. Mumbai fell just 31 runs short as they set a new mark for the highest-scoring T20 match in the IPL. But Head's initial explosiveness cannot be overlooked amid the carnage and favorable conditions. He is completely unstoppable when given some space outside off stump, as he relishes scoring through cover and point. Head is the leading contender to partner David Warner in Australia's T20 World Cup squad at the upcoming World Cup in the Caribbean and the US. Travis Head had a poor testing summer (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images) Getty Images But he hasn't quite nailed down the position yet with a list of power hitters breathing down his neck. The Australian hierarchy has numerous options, but Head's performance at the World Cup – even if it was in the longer 50-over format – amid a cauldron has earned him a lot of money. However, performing well in the IPL could seal the deal and restore Head's confidence. If he can continue to light Sunrisers while becoming a crowd pleaser, Head's swagger might just return to revive the images that made him a national treasure.

