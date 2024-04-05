Transfer Running Back believes he is the fastest player on the FSU football team





Florida State hopes to have reloaded heading into the 2024 season with key positions on the roster transitioning to the NFL. There will be playing time at almost every position group, with FSU sending 12 players to the 2024 NFL Combine, and under a Mike Norvell-coached team, speed is crucial to its explosive and high-powered offense. READ MORE: FSU football legend returns to Tallahassee as defensive analyst Indiana transfer running back Jaylin Lucas, brother of veteran Ja'Khi Douglas, has dazzled with his speed in the eyes of both his coach and teammates this spring, and the rumblings over who is the fastest on the 2024 roster have already built a competition. Lucas was recently interviewed by The Battle's Endan FSU NIL Collective, and asked whether he or freshman Destyn Hill hold the crown for speed. “I'm the fastest on the team,” Lucas laughed. “Don't get me wrong, Destyn, he's definitely sliding, but I feel like I'm the fastest on the team.” The 2022 Big-10 Return Specialist of the Year collected 2,052 all-purpose yards, including 1,163 kickoff return yards, 546 rushing yards and 329 receiving yards, along with three kickoff return touchdowns, tying the Indiana school record during his two-year stint. . It's no surprise that he's quickly turning heads in Tallahassee. “There are people who can run and then there's Jaylin Lucas. I know when he's in the game you have to be ready for him,” teammate DJ Lundy said of Lucas after the sixth practice of the spring. With a self-proclaimed 4.29 40-yard dash, Lucas tops former FSU great Deion Sanders who ran an official 4.27 at the 1989 NFL Combine. Although return leg speed is the only comparison between the two , both have been talented specialists during their college careers. “I think he broke the speed record yesterday. He ran like a 22.8 [mph]said FSU safety Shyheim Brown. “When you have a man like that against you on the field, you have to be at the right point.” It remains to be seen what the Houma, LA native can do in Tallahassee and the race for speed will continue throughout the spring as the 'Noles gear up for their annual Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase on April 20. READ MORE: Kentron Poitier makes jaw-dropping catches in FSU Football's latest practice Keep up Nole Game Day for more Florida State football coverage throughout the spring. Follow NoleGameday on and Tweet, Facebook, Instagram, And TikTok

