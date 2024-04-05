Sports
The rink's closure is leading to calls to expand inclusive hockey in Vancouver
Women and gender-diverse hockey players in Vancouver are concerned about future ice age after their home rink was closed for maintenance and repairs.
The Britannia Rink is home to the city's only programs for women and gender diverse hockey players of all levels. A brine leak earlier this spring shut down the East Vancouver facility Closed until further notice.
The city says about 80 hours of programming per week has been affected by the closure.
The Vancouver Park Board says it is working to identify nearby locations where groups can be temporarily moved without disrupting others.
Sand Northrup, who has played at the rink for more than 25 years, said the atmosphere of the women's and gender diversity program is “hugely inclusive” and believes thousands of people have had access to the program at some point.
“There's no other hockey like it in the city,” said Northrup, who described Britannia's closure as a “devastating blow.”
“We all love hockey, we're Canadian, people love this sport and there should be room for everyone. … the Britannia program has represented that for forever. So it's quite important to extend this idea to ice rinks anywhere in the world. in the city.”
Dana Oikawa, who regularly attended the Sunday drop-in competition for gender diverse people, said the program has been crucial for their mental health and sense of belonging.
“If someone who identifies as non-binary can come into a space where I know I'm welcome, where I know I can be myself, I don't have to change my pronouns to fit what's going on is. Everyone is very welcoming… it was great,” they said.
Oikawa said other leagues, which are typically male-dominated, can be uncomfortable because they feel like they have to hide who they are.
Both Oikawa and Heather Mannas also say that playing with or against men can feel unsafe, depending on how aggressive those players are.
“And also the locker room situation,” Mannas said. “Some players don't feel comfortable in a locker room with the opposite sex.”
Mannas said it can take a 40-minute drive each way to get to rinks in North Vancouver or Burnaby, where hockey is offered exclusively for women and gender diverse.
“It just seems a little ridiculous when there are so many rinks in the city that there are no other all-female programs or gender diverse programs for us to go to.”
The park board says providing accessible, gender-diverse programming is a priority, but there are no current plans to expand the programs beyond Britannia.
“It's something we want to update in the coming years to support broader access to the community,” said Recreation Manager Jay Deo.
Oikawa said expansion can't come soon enough.
“I would like to see more inclusive spaces in the arenas and more programs that invite other people who are on the margins, who may be new to the sport and may be afraid to enter the spaces that are normally male-dominated.” they said.
“It seems ridiculous that there is one arena in the entire city of Vancouver that is supposed to be inclusive and welcoming.”
