After a weeklong hiatus, Track & Field returns to compete in Bellarmine

MOREHEAD, Ky. For the third year in a row, the Morehead State track and field team will travel to Bellarmine University for the Jim Vargo Invitational. This year's meet will take place on Friday at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium in Louisville.

The competition begins after Bellarmine holds its Senior Day festivities at 11:15 a.m. Field events start at noon, with the first race scheduled for 12:30 p.m. All events are finals.

Last year, both MSU teams were 11th, although no scoring is expected in Friday's meet.

Nineteen schools are expected to join the Eagles and the guest Knights, including: Berea (Ky.), Butler, Campbellsville (Ky.), Cedarville (Ohio), Evansville, Georgetown (Ky.), Illinois-Springfield, Indianapolis , IUPUI, Louisville, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Pikeville (Ky.), Southern Indiana, Spalding (Ky.), Transylvania (Ky.), Trevecca Nazarene (Tenn.), Vincennes (Ind.) and Wright State.

As with the past two years, temperatures are expected to be cold, with cloudy skies and a chance of rain. Two years ago there were three lightning delays.

Still, Morehead State performed well at the meet. Last March, the Eagles had four top-eight finishes. In 2022, the sprinters stood out, with about 33 percent of MSU entries recording “PRs.”

“The competition looks good for all of our athletes. If the weather holds (it stays in the 50s and not very windy), we should see decent numbers for most events,” the head coach said. Clay Dixon said. “We have a handful of guys doing their first 5K this season and Jacob and Kyler are doing the 10K, so it will be fun to see everyone compete in those longer events.”

Fifteen women and twenty men are expected to compete for the blue and gold medals. The Eagles will compete in 17 events (eight women's, nine men's) with a total of 41 possible entries.

Fourteen Eagles will appear at the meet for the third time, while twenty participated last year.

The day starts with freshmen Ginger Hayden in the afternoon during the long jump. Two weeks ago she set her “pr” at 5.15 m (16'10.75″).

The Eagles' first race at the track is the women's 1,500 meters at 12:55 p.m. Lani Baskett junior Chloe Copas second year Kaylyn Holman junior Lucy Singleton and sophomores Casey Skaggs will represent MSU. Singleton had to sit out the last competition, the EKU Springtime Invitational, with an injury. In 2023, she finished sixth at the Jim Vargo Invitation in 4:44.86.

The junior men's race will follow at 1:30 p.m Luke himself and freshmen Garrett West .

For the second-year students, the tower hunting cannon goes off at 2:05 p.m From Abby Taylor race, with fifth-year runner Jarrett Forrest and oldest Peyton Fairchild start their race at 2:25 p.m

The women's 400-meter sprint will take place at 2:40 p.m Cheyenne Stark at 2:40 p.m., with redshirt junior Micah Gray the event starts at 2:55 p.m

The first of the sprints, the men's 100 meter sprint, starts at 3:30 p.m. Derril Carr And Cade Sullivan have been introduced.

The Eagles will have a large contingent in the 800 meters. Sophomore Natalie Curry second year Hope Harris senior Jennifer Ramirez freshmen Emily Spradlin and Singleton may be part of the field. Freshmen will participate in the men's race Brady Baker And Asher Jack senior Austin Montgomery and oldest Toby Cook . The women's event is at 3:45 p.m., with the men following at 4:05 p.m

Stark (4:55 p.m.), Carr and Sullivan (5:15 p.m.) return for their second race of the day, the 200-meter sprint.

The two longest distance events round out the Eagles' individual events. The 5,000 meter run starts at 5:30 PM (women) and 6:15 PM (men). Freshman Taylor Allen junior Megan Bush and oldest Lakin Tarlton will represent MSU in the first race. Senior Justin Bland freshmen Noah Bunting fifth year Kyle Embry freshmen Armando Montes senior Alex Murray and freshmen Keghan Thompson And Aidan Whitsell are the Eagle men's entries.

Embry finished seventh in last year's race in 15:27.55.

The 4×400-meter relay will split the two events at 7:15 p.m. Morehead State will enter the foursome of Sullivan, Gray, Carr and Lucas. It will be the second straight meet, the Eagles will compete in a 4×400 meter relay, but this week it will be a different quartet of runners.

In the women's 10,000 meters, Tarlton could also participate, if she does not participate in the 5,000 meters. It starts at 7:30 PM. The men's match is at 8.15pm and there is also a senior match Kyler Stewart and redshirt junior Jacob Vogelpohl .

Morehead State's next game is the Northern Kentucky Invitational on Friday, April 12.