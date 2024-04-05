Sports
Nathan Lyon was disappointed when Cricket Australia ended a short spell of cricket in the province
Nathan Lyon has expressed his disappointment that Australian cricket chiefs have stopped him from playing his first full season of county cricket in England with Lancashire.
On the eve of his debut in the county championship at the start of the English season, the veteran spinning ace said on Thursday his hands were tied by Cricket Australia's decision last week that he had to shorten his stint due to the potential heavy workload ahead the India Test. series.
CA allowed Lyon to play just seven of Lancashire's first nine county championship games before returning home in July, meaning he will also miss the county's white-ball schedule.
“Yes, it's definitely not my decision,” Lyon told BBC Lancashire when asked about his shortened season.
“That's the nature of the beast. It's a business now and Cricket Australia have come over the top and said they want to manage me and hopefully extend my playing career for the next three to four years, whatever it may be.
“It's disappointing because I signed here because I wanted to play all the matches and even play some T20 cricket and was really looking forward to that. But it is what it is and my hands are tied.”
But despite his disappointment, the 36-year-old, who was looking forward to his opening game against Surrey at Old Trafford on Friday, continued to relish the prospect of teaming up with England legend Jimmy Anderson in Lancashire's attack.
“It'll be pretty amazing. I'd be lying if I said that [playing alongside Anderson] wasn't a big part of why I signed,” said Lyon, who has 530 Test wickets to Anderson's 700.
“Obviously he is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, fast bowler to ever play the game.
“I've had some incredible battles against him. I admire his skill, nothing but respect from my side for what he has been able to do for English cricket, but also for world cricket, inspiring young boys and girls to take up the game to play.
“If the opportunity arises for me to bowl with him and share a dressing room with him, that will be pretty special.”
But Lyon could also inspire the old enemy's best new hope if he joins forces with youngster Tom Hartley, who jokes he will be making fun of the veteran all summer.
“Perfect, I absolutely love that,” Lyon said.
“I've had a few good conversations with him. I'm not here to get him out of trouble, I'm here to bowl with him and hopefully pass on some knowledge and if we can work together I dare say we will win some games.”
Lyon, whose wife and young son also joined him during his time in Manchester, said he told Lancashire coach Dale Benkenstein: “I come fully invested in Lancs cricket.
“I'm a cricket nuff, I love spin bowling, and I want to try and get better and feel like I'm helping some younger spinners, that will help my game too.
“This has been on my list since I was growing up, the chance to come here and compete in English conditions and learn a bit more about my game.
“Lancashire was able to come to the party and it's a great opportunity.”
