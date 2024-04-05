Big Ten football recruiting thoughts: USC gets defensive, Ohio State keeps rolling, Minnesota has its QB

We haven't reached the busiest part of the recruitment calendar yet, but things are slowly heating up along the way.

Let's take a look at recent developments in the Big Ten.

Note: All rankings are from the 247Sports Composite.

1. A month ago, USC's recruiting efforts seemed quite impressive. The Trojans 2025 recruiting class featured just one player, five-star quarterback Julian JuJu Lewis, who was scheduled to tour other campuses in March.

Over the past week and a half, USC has strengthened its class with the addition of seven commitments. Four of those commitments are among the top 100 national prospects, headlined by five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry, who transferred from Georgia.

The fact that every one of the top 100 recruits plays defense illustrates what USC has emphasized this cycle. The Trojans defense has lacked talent and depth under Lincoln Riley, so keeping this class together would be a huge boost for new defensive coordinator DAnton Lynn.

The most recent splash came from four-star San Clemente (Calif.) High linebacker Matai Tagoai, who committed to USC on Monday and is the first California commit in the Trojans 2025 class.

“I think he felt a connection there and wanted to stay on the West Coast,” San Clemente coach Jaime Ortiz said. (He) really seemed to click with Lynn and (linebackers coach Matt) Entz. (He) was originally going to do all his travel, but he kept coming back and wanted to be at USC.

Of course, it's natural to wonder if the Trojans can keep this class, which is ranked seventh nationally, together. It's populated mostly by out-of-state prospects, who tend to stick around more often, and there are still eight months until the early signing period. There is also a need for more elite offensive linemen.

But USC will benefit from a shift in NIL philosophy, so we'll have to wait and see what happens in the summer and fall.

2. The Ohio States class was ranked fourth nationally a month ago, and you could argue at the time that this was the most impressive group in the country. The classroom looks even better now.

On Friday, four-star defensive lineman London Merritt announced his commitment to Ohio State. On Saturday, the Buckeyes received commitments from four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford and four-star wideout Dezie Jones. They then closed the weekend with a commitment from four-star safety DeShawn Stewart, a teammate of Jones at DePaul Catholic in Wayne, NJ.

Alford is the No. 63 player nationally and Merritt is just outside the top 100 at No. 101.

The Buckeyes average player rating of 95.15 is the highest nationally. Seven players belong to the top 100. Ten of them are four stars or better. The Buckeyes are bringing in elite players and remain a national recruiting powerhouse. Eight states are represented among the eleven pledges.

3. One of the most notable recent commitments was the pledge of three-star Laguna Beach (Calif.) high quarterback Jackson Kollocks to Minnesota.

Kollock, ranked No. 454 in the class, was committed to Kalen DeBoer in Washington but reopened his commitment when that staff moved to Alabama. He recently visited San Diego State and Cal, but committed to the Gophers.

Frankly, it was their consistency, Kollock's quarterback coach, Danny Hernandez, said when asked about Minnesota's pursuit. They made him a priority throughout the process. Even when he was committed to UW, they kept it friendly. They visited Laguna several times, and when he did, it was his second trip. He loves (PJ) Fleck and believes in their culture. He feels at home there and they have all done a great job making him feel that way.

As of mid-March, Minnesota had yet to receive a commitment in its class of 2025. Kollock is one of three recent additions and is currently the center of the class. On the same day Kollock committed, the Gophers traded three-star defensive lineman Torin Pettaway from Wisconsin. Minnesota also added three-star corner Zachry Harden from Georgia. The Gophers class is ranked 46th nationally.

4. Pettaway was one of two recent decommitments for Wisconsin. Three-star athlete Cody Haddad, an Ohio native, decided to go in a different direction after a recent visit to Ohio State.

The Badgers' seven-member class has fallen from ninth to 14th. Wisconsin was never going to finish with a top-10 class, but losing commitments is always tough. Luke Fickell signed a top-25 class in his first full cycle, so it will be interesting to see if he can stack another good class on top of that.

5. On Tuesday night, four-star Pittsburg (Calif.) high safety Jadyn Hudson released his four finalists. Ohio State, Tennessee and USC were included in the group, which is no surprise. Also listed as a finalist was UCLA. Brandon Huffman, 247Sports national recruiting editor, reported that Hudson has already scheduled a visit with the Bruins in late May.

NEWS: Four-star safety Jadyn Hudson is down to four schools, he says @on3recruits The 62 185 S from Pittsburg, CA is ranked as a Top 190 recruit in the 25 class (per On3) Where should he go?https://t.co/45hZTx2NYb pic.twitter.com/ph9vbkZL00 Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 3, 2024

That news is further evidence that UCLA will be much more active on the recruiting trail under new coach DeShaun Foster.

UCLA's high school recruiting during Chip Kelly's tenure could best be described as lethargic. And the Bruins need to make some moves with their NIL efforts. But this is a program that should at least recruit at the top-25 level, something Kelly has done just once. UCLA signed seven straight top-20 classes from 2012 through 2018, including three in the top 15.

Foster is changing that approach and putting a new emphasis on recruiting high school students. Time will tell how quickly local recruits will buy in.

Elsewhere in the competition

Maryland's class got a nice boost with the addition of four-star linebacker Carlton Smith, a Virginia native who also reported offers from Penn State, Notre Dame, Miami and Florida, among others. He is one of two top prospects joining athlete Jett White in a class ranked 35th nationally.

Northwestern is two spots ahead of Maryland in the rankings at No. 33. The Wildcats received a commitment from three-star quarterback Marcus Romain, a Georgia native, who reports an offer from Boston College and interest from several programs in the Ivy League.

Other programs around the conference were relatively quiet. Nebraska hasn't added a commitment to this class since August. Indiana has not received a commitment since early February. Penn State didn't add any commitments in March but is still ranked fifth nationally and is in the hunt for four-star quarterback Matt Zollers, who will announce his decision Thursday afternoon. Oregon has a top-25 class, but has not added or changed any recruits to its class in the past month. Michigan has not received a commitment in the class of 2025 since Sherrone Moore was named head coach, while Michigan State is the only school in the league without a 2025 commitment.

Things will change in the coming weeks and months, especially as some of the high-profile programs like Oregon, Penn State and Michigan start hosting prospects on campus. Stay tuned.

(Photo of Ohio State coach Ryan Day: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today)