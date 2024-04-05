Women's tennis will compete with UC Santa Barbara, Cal Poly on the way





SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The University of Hawaii women's tennis team (8-8, 5-0 Big West) heads to California this week for a pair of Big West matches. The Rainbow Wahine begins their road trip against UC Santa Barbara (6-7, 1-0 Big West) on Friday, April 5 at the Arnhold Tennis Center at 9:00 am HT. The 'Bows then head up the coast to take on Cal Poly (7-6, 2-1 Big West) on Sunday, April 7 at 9 a.m. HT at the Mustang Tennis Complex. DOUBLE MATCH #17 OPPONENT Hawai'i (8-8, 5-0 Big West) vs. UC Santa Barbara (6-7, 1-0 BW) DATE | TIME Friday, April 5, 2024 at 9:00 AM HT SITE Arnhold Tennis Center – Santa Barbara. California LIVE STREAM CLICK HERE SOCIAL MEDIA @UofHawaiiTennis | #HawaiiWTEN | #hawaiiwomentennis |Facebook DOUBLE MATCH #18 OPPONENT Hawai'i (8-8, 5-0 Big West) vs. Cal Poly (7-6, 2-1 Big West) DATE | TIME Sunday, April 7, 2024 – 9:00 AM HT SITE Mustang Tennis Complex – San Luis Obispo, California. LIVE STREAM CLICK HERE SOCIAL MEDIA @UofHawaiiTennis | #HawaiiWTEN | #hawaiiwomentennis |Facebook FAST HITS Hawai'i looks undefeated in conference play as they take their 5-0 Big West record on the road this week with the goal of defending their Big West title from last year.

The Rainbow Wahine have grown stronger after playing a tough five-game schedule against ranked opponents: #24 Washington, #18 San Diego, #2 Michigan, #10 California and #9 Southern California. Hawai'i also opened the 2024 season with the high-powered Weinman Foundation Invitational, which saw UH play #3 NC State, 12th ranked California, 24th ranked Florida State and BYU.

Seven of UH's eight wins came by the narrowest of margins, with the 'Bows outscoring their opponents by a score of 4-3.

Junior Nikola Homolkova is 5-0 in conference singles matches and leads UH overall with a 10-6 record in singles, all played on court No. 3. Her biggest win came when she won the 46th Gala Mesouchoritou of No. 2 Michigan with 6-3, 6-3 upset.

is 5-0 in conference singles matches and leads UH overall with a 10-6 record in singles, all played on court No. 3. Her biggest win came when she won the 46th Gala Mesouchoritou of No. 2 Michigan with 6-3, 6-3 upset. Freshman Nelly Knezkova enters the week with a 9-5 record. She is 6-3 at No. 2 and is 3-2 since moving up the ladder to play at No. 1. She earned back-to-back Big West Player of the Week awards after winning six straight decisions, highlighted by a win over No. 10 California's 38th-ranked Hannah Viller Moeller, 6-2, 6-4.

enters the week with a 9-5 record. She is 6-3 at No. 2 and is 3-2 since moving up the ladder to play at No. 1. She earned back-to-back Big West Player of the Week awards after winning six straight decisions, highlighted by a win over No. 10 California's 38th-ranked Hannah Viller Moeller, 6-2, 6-4. In conference action, Homolkova is a perfect 5-0 in singles. Hanna Galindo , Ana Vilcek and Knezkova are all 4-1 in Big West action, while Joëlle Lanz is 3-0 in conference. #HawaiiWTEN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawaiiathletics.com/news/2024/4/4/womens-tennis-to-battle-uc-santa-barbara-cal-poly-on-the-road.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos