Preston Lord's murder suspect played a football match during an investigation
GILBERT, AZ (AZFamily) New information has emerged about one of the families at the center of the Preston Lord murder investigation and what the high school allowed for teenagers.
Suspect Talan Renner played a football match in November after the fatal assault of 16-year-old Preston Lord at the end of October last year.
A statement on Thursday confirmed that the American Leadership Academy knew Renner was being questioned by police before their quarterfinal playoff game.
Now the school has clarified where that decision came from and why they fired the coach.
Renner, 17, was named Player of the Game ALA Gilbert Norths November 17, 5 A quarter-final match, twenty days after the attack on Lord outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek and just over a week after police served a search warrant on him as part of the investigation.
Renner is now one of seven suspects charged with first-degree murder in connection with Lord's death.
The newly released police report said that after the attack, Renner bragged about killing Lord on Snapchat and showed his ALA football teammates a video of the attack, claiming he had given Lord life support.
ALA responded Thursday to harsh criticism about why they allowed Renner to play in that quarterfinal game. According to the police report, a search warrant was served on him at the school on Nov. 6.
The school now says they were not told the contents of that interview and are not aware of any search warrants.
They said police told them after the interview that Renner could return to class and resume school activities. The new ALA statement claimed that the campus athletic department allowed Renner to play in that game and that the school board was not involved in making that decision, something they now say they regret.
In January of this year, they fired athletic director and head football coach Randy Ricedorff from campus over practical and philosophical differences on the matter.
Arizona's family reached out to Ricedorff on Thursday to ask for his reaction to this new statement and what went into the decision to play Renner that night, but we did not receive a return call.
According to the Queen Creek police report, an attorney told the Riders that Talan would get out and not get into trouble because of the number of children involved.
The Family of Arizona asked the Queen Creek police chief about this earlier this week.
“I have every confidence that the DA will take this to the end zone and make a real difference in this,” Chief Randy Brice said in response.
That Queen Creek police report also talked about the Renner family making a $10,000 donation to ALA to prevent Talan from being deported.
In Thursday's statement, ALA said they have never received or accepted a $10,000 donation or any donation from the Renner family or any of their family businesses.
All suspects in Preston Lord's murder, including Talan Renner, have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.
