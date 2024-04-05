Girls returning to tennis and newcomers will have to play a bigger role





Published: April 5, 2024 6:50 AM

The defending South-West Conference champions have a new look. The Newtown High Schools girls tennis team lost nine players from last year's title squad, most notably the top two in singles. As a result, coach Maureen Maher and company will be looking at the rise of those returning, as well as some newcomers. And while this is a team full of underclassmen looking to get ready for a potentially good few years on the shortcut, this isn't entirely a rebuilding plan. I'm very excited about this year's team. There is a lot of young talent, Maher said. The returning players bring a lot of energy and experience to the team. They all got some playing time last year, so they're excited to get back on the field and play some games. Senior captains are Margaret Donovan and Ella Morits. Other returning players include juniors Sophia Dutsar, Brooke Jackson, Katie Jarvis, Emma Lyddy, Jamie Rowan, Molly Tinkler and Eren Weiss. Additions to the roster are sophomores Rebecca Goldman, Eliana Musn, Ella Romano, along with freshmen Maria Souza and Caleigh Ward. They are all strong players and will add a lot to our team, Maher said of the freshmen and sophomores. I'm happy to decide where everyone will play and who they will work with. We are going to have a very nice year, the coach added. The regular season would begin with games on consecutive days April 2, 3 and 4 (weather permitting) and the Hawks will host Pomperaug of Southbury on Monday, April 8 at 3:30 p.m. Sports editor Andy Hutchison can be reached at [email protected]. Margaret Donovan is back on the field and captain of this year's team. Bee file photo Sophia Dutsar, who was pictured last spring, is back with the Hawks this season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.newtownbee.com/04052024/girls-tennis-returnees-and-newcomers-will-have-to-step-into-bigger-roles/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos