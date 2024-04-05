Desbiens and Shelton guide Canada past Finland at the Women's Hockey World Cup

Julia Gosling scored in her World Cup debut and teammate Ella Shelton had a goal and two assists for Canada in a 4-1 win over Finland to open the Women's Hockey World Cup on Thursday

Gosling's goal with 32 seconds left in the second period was crucial for Canada, which took a 3-1 lead into the third period.

The 23-year-old from London, Ontario, made her World Cup debut alongside her cousin Nicole, who is a defender for the Canadian team.

Gosling's parents, siblings and a few college teammates from St. Lawrence were also at the Adirondack Bank Center to witness it.

“I wasn't even thinking about the score at that moment,” Gosling said. “We were just rolling and it was a big goal right at the end of the second period. You get momentum and you carry that into the third period, so I think it was crucial for our team.”

Brianne Jenner and Emma Maltais also scored for Canada, which had 18 hours to recover before the puck dropped in the second game of the tournament against Switzerland (0-1) on Friday afternoon.

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 33 saves to improve to a 36-7 career mark with the women's national team.

Petra Nieminen scored for Finland (0-2) St. Cloud State University goalkeeper Sanni Ahola stopped 32 shots for the Finns after a 29-save performance in a 4-0 loss to the Czech Republic the day before.

The Finns played a stronger game against Canada than against the Czechs, while Canadian head coach Troy Ryan felt his team fell short on a few points.

“Bad puck management in the neutral zone,” Ryan said. “I don't think we've ever really had our legs under us. I just said to the group in there, if you stop 34 shots and take six penalties, you know you're not doing the right things.

“We just have to be more aggressive defensively, but also handle the puck a little better offensively.”

However, the tenacity of Gosling, Kristin O'Neill and Danielle Serdachny in the fourth line produced an important insurance goal.

After forcing a turnover in the offensive zone, O'Neill drove to the backboards and slid the puck back to Gosling, allowing the rookie to move from forehand to backhand and score.

“I thought O'Neill was probably the most solid of anyone tonight,” Ryan said.

Canada led 1-0 and 3-1 at the period break. The Canadians were held scoreless on a pair of power-play opportunities in the first period and held Finland to 0-for-3 in the second.

Ahola was called for an extra attacker with five minutes to go, but a cutting minor from Noora Tulus sent the goalkeeper back to the net.

Ahola tried to rally in a battle for the goal when Shelton crossed the puck for a power-play goal at 5:40.

Rough and hook penalties for Canada's Jocelyne Larocque and Jamie Bourbonnais, and with Ahola out of the net again, gave the Finns a six-on-three over the final twelve seconds.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin returned to the Canadian lineup Thursday after an 8-2 win over Finland in Kingston, Ont. Poulin missed PWHL Montreal's final three games before the international break with an undisclosed injury.

Ryan limited Poulin's minutes against Finland to allow her to enter the tournament more easily. Sarah Nurse occasionally filled the top line alongside Brianne Jenner and Sarah Fillier.

“I just tried to roll through the lines a bit, obviously trying to keep Poulin around 12 minutes, so that decouples things a bit too,” he said. “I'm just trying to manage the bench so we can be in a good situation tomorrow.”

The Canadians close out Group A matches with another back-to-back match on Sunday afternoon against the Czech Republic and Monday night against the United States.

In other matches, China defeated Japan 3-2 in a shootout on Thursday and Germany defeated Denmark 5-1 in Group B.

The top five of the tournament in Group A and the top three from Group B will advance to the quarter-finals on April 11. The semi-finals are on April 13 and the medal games on April 14.

Canada has won 12 gold medals at the 22 Women's Hockey World Championships since 1990. Canadian teams have reached the finals in all but one match. The U.S. defeated host Canada 6-3 in last year's final in Brampton, Ont.

China beats Japan in shootout

Grace Zhan made 50 saves in regulation time and extra time in a standout performance and Guan Yingying scored the only shootout goal as China defeated Japan 3-2 on Thursday.

Zhan withstood a barrage of pucks in the first period, making 21 saves on 22 shots.

She stopped all 16 shots she faced in the second period, 11 of 12 in the third and four in the shootout.

Zhan, who last played high school hockey in the United States at Hill-Murray School in St. Paul, Minnesota, will attend Dartmouth in NCAA Division 1 next season.

Guan also scored the equalizer in the third period, while Yang Jinglei also scored for China.

Akane Shiga, who plays for Ottawa in the Professional Women's Hockey League, and Makoto Ito scored for Japan. Miyuu Masuhara stopped 14 shots.

It was the opening match for both teams.

Germany beats Denmark

Laura Kluge, Ronja Hark and Emily Nix each had a goal and an assist to lead Germany to a 5-1 win over Denmark.

Lilli Welcke and Jule Schiefer also scored for Germany, which played its first match at the tournament.

German goaltender Sandra Abstreiter made 11 saves to earn the victory.

Nicoline Jensen scored for Denmark, which suffered a 3-1 defeat to Sweden on Wednesday.

Danish goalkeeper Emma-Sofie Nordstrom made 39 saves.