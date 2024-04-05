Guide to the game | Barnsley





The Addicks return to The Valley for the second time this week on Saturday to host Barnsley (KO 3pm BST). Tickets are still on sale for this weekend's match – click here to buy yours now. Are you visiting The Valley for the first time?Click here to read our Visitor Guide. Annual Academy and Valley Gold Match Day On Saturday the club will celebrate its esteemed academy with the annual Valley Gold themed academy and match day. Make sure you're in your seat at half-time as the academy players make their way around the pitch in a lap of honor and celebrate the continued success of the Sparrows Lane players. In addition, there will be a special crossbar challenge at half-time featuring the winner of this year's academy crossbar challenge. Enjoy free activities on Young Greenwich Day From 1pm there will be live music and a DJ at Valley Central with arts and crafts, cake decorating, sports activities, face painting and much more. You also have a chance to win some exciting prizes by entering our on-the-day prize draw. Click here for more information. Receive your match day programme Eight Charlton academy graduates star on the cover of Saturday's Valley Review for the visit of Barnsley as the club celebrates its annual academy and Valley Gold Day. In an exclusive interview, Academy Director Steve Avory discusses the academy's long-standing success and how it is achieved, as well as the notable performers who have regularly made the step up to the first team this season. Elsewhere, Rarmani Edmonds-Green stars The big interview where the versatile defender discusses his journey to professional football, his arrival in SE7 and working under Nathan Jones so far. Meanwhile, Jim Melrose is the latest former Addick to play a role cult heroes, U21 captain Keenan Gough stars Academy Ace and Tyreece Campbell reveals all-in The last word. As always, Valley Review rounds up all the latest news from the Men's U21s, U18s and Women's First Team, with Joe Rochester providing the key information on the Tykes. You will find this and much more in Saturday's match day programme, which is available for just €3.50 in and around the field (cash only). Those who pay by card can purchase the program at the club shop. Visit the Jameson double-decker bus and enjoy a free whisky Before entering the stadium, head to the Covered End where EFL partner Jameson is offering complimentary ginger and lime whiskey on their unmissable Jameson-branded double-decker bus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.charltonafc.com/news/guide-game-barnsley The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos