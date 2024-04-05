Statement on the government's new €35 million cricket fund





The government has today announced a 35 million investment in grassroots cricket facilities and widening access to the sport in state schools. We will manage the fund, which provides free access to school Chance to shine cricket program for every child from the inner city areas of the places in England that will host the ICC Womens T20 World Cup in 2026. The programme, supported by the England and Wales Cricket Board, aims to get more than 900,000 young people playing cricket over the next five years and will place a particular emphasis on children from lower socio-economic groups, building on the existing investments we have done. The funding will also provide 16 state-of-the-art all-weather cricket domes in those cities, with each building built in diverse communities where figures indicate low levels of physical activity. Following the announcement, our CEO Tim Hollingsworth issued the following statement. “The announcement that £35m of new government funding will be invested in cricket is hugely important and will help more children and young people from across England take up the sport,” he said. “Positive experiences with PE at school can help develop lifelong relationships with sport and physical activity. The expansion of the Chance to Shine program that opens cricket to more public schools and ethnically diverse communities comes at an important time. “Too many children and young people are currently missing out on the benefits of an active life. This affects their physical health, but also their mental well-being and deprives them of forming social bonds with friends and their community. “Get Active, the government's sports strategy, sets a number of ambitious targets for participation and rightly states that access to sport and physical activity should be available to everyone, regardless of their background or postcode. “Cricket appeals to people from different backgrounds and these new facilities, built where they are needed most, can help tackle some of the inequalities facing the sport and exercise sector. “We welcome the opportunity to work with the Government to ensure this money is invested where it is needed most and can make the biggest difference.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/statement-new-government-cricket-fund The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos