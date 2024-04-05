Hockey star Erin Matson is calling for change after she was denied participation in the Olympics

Hockey star Erin Matson said Thursday that the United States' sports governing body denied her the opportunity to try out for this year's Olympic team. Matson, who is coming off a national championship season in her first year as field hockey coach at North Carolina following the end of her highly decorated playing career with the Tar Heels, called for change at USA Field Hockey.

We must focus on naming the strongest possible roster to be successful on the world stage, 24-year-old Matson said in a statement she shared on social media on Thursday evening.

Matson said she submitted her request for a tryout in February, but USA Field Hockey decided not to give me that opportunity. She added that she met all the selection criteria set out in the statutes of the national organizations.

My request was not to become an Olympian. My request was to give me a chance to try out, wrote Matson, who until last year had been on the US national team since 2017. Even though it makes my heart heavy, I have made progress.

A spokeswoman for USA Field Hockey did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Matson's statement Thursday evening.

The organization previously told the newspaper Philadelphia researcher that it reviewed Matson's request but determined she did not meet the criteria for Olympic team consideration. USA Field Hockey did not specify how Matson fell short, according to the Inquirer, but said she was encouraged to return to hockey as an athlete and make herself eligible for the next game. [post-2024] bicycle.

In a document In a passage detailing the organization's selection procedures for the 2024 Olympics, it was noted that the women's team members would be drawn from a pool of athletes established in May 2023. The document, dated June last year, indicated additional athletes could be invited for a trial. in April/May this year, but had to participate in organized competitions. A tryout will take place this weekend in Charlotte.

Matson said Olympics.com last summer that she retired from the national team to give her then new job as coach of North Carolina all my attention and energy.

The door [to playing for Team USA] is not closed, but not open either, she added at the time.

After spending last fall on the Tar Heels sidelines and becoming the youngest championship-winning head coach in NCAA Division I history, Matson returned last month to play for Team USA at the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cups in Calgary. She scored two goals as the United States finished first, and her score in an overtime shootout clinched the gold medal.

Matson told the Inquirer said part of her motivation for participating in that event was to give USA Field Hockey the opportunity to see me play again.

She changed her mind, UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham told the Thursday Raleigh (NC) News and Observer. She came back to me and asked what I thought. I said, 'You're only 23, 24 times.' If you want to play, find out. We had a plan and figured out how she could do it. But she had to be selected, and she wasn't selected.

Other UNC officials called on USA Field Hockey to grant Matson her request. Chairman of the Board of Trustees, John Preyer said in a statement that the organization's position was beyond comprehension.

Why is US Field Hockey denying the greatest American player in history the opportunity to compete for a spot on the Olympic team? Preyer wrote. Erin meets all the criteria and is willing, able and ready to be in Charlotte on Sunday with the full support of her colleagues and team at Carolina. We trust that US Field Hockey will reconsider their previous statements and give Erin the opportunity to participate.

Trustee Jennifer Halsey Evans describes Matson's 2023 activities as a short sabbatical from international competition saidErin cares deeply about her sport and her teammates and wants to do everything she can to promote hockey and help the United States win in Paris.

Preyer called Matson the most talented American hockey player of all time. He noted that she won four NCAA championships as a player and added another as a coach last year, was named first-team all-American five times and won National Player of the Year honors three times.

“I appreciate the support our UNC family and the overall hockey community have shown for me,” Matson, who grew up in the Philadelphia area, said in her statement. I will cheer loudly for the women I grew up with and for Team USA, who continue to make us all proud.

Respond to a rack from US field hockey officials that they had invited her to meet in Charlotte and were awaiting a response. She said Thursday that she declined because they did not want to discuss the Paris Games.

“I felt it was unfair to take time and attention away from a group in Charlotte that would be training and focusing on 2024,” Matson said. After the Paris Games there will be plenty of time to talk about my involvement in 2026 and 2028, and I look forward to that discussion.