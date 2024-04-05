Women's lacrosse hosts Youngstown State on Saturday







VETAL, NY (BUBearcats.com) – The Binghamton women's lacrosse team (6-6, 2-1) concludes its non-conference slate against Youngstown State (0-12, 0-3) on Saturday at the Bearcat Sports Complex. The first draw is scheduled for 1 p.m The game will be the Bearcats' Girl Scout game, with local troops invited to attend and cheer on the home team. Girl Scouts in uniform will receive free “B” patches and have the opportunity to meet BU players after the game. Binghamton is seeking its third straight win against the Penguins after beating Vermont 10-9 last time out, Saturday, March 20. Trailing 9-7 with just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, three Bearcats found the back of the net to secure the second straight America East comeback victory for BU. Olivia Muscolino And Hayley Weltner highlighted BU's offense, with each recording their own hat tricks. The three-goal game was seventh for Muscolino and third for Wetlner this season. With her performance this afternoon, Muscolino's scoring streak now stretches to 30 straight games. Emma Conroy equaled her season high with two goals Carla Curth And Madison Murphy also scored for Binghamton. Emma Bloshmi , Kristen Scheidel And Jess Robinson also added assists to the Bearcat stat sheet. Sofia Salgado recorded double-digit saves for the fourth time this spring with 10 in the win over the Catamounts. Binghamton currently sits third in the America East team standings, behind UAlbany (4-7, 3-0) and UMBC (7-4, 2-1). BU ranks second in the conference in shots per game (30.42), while ranking fourth in goals per game (12.08), assists per game (4.92) and points per game (17.00). Muscolino ranks in the top 10 of all AE performers in three major offensive categories. The junior forward ranks ninth in goals per game (2.50) and points per game (3.00), while he ranks 10th in shots per game (5.92). Two active Bearcats rank among the conference's top-10 players in draw checks per game, with Weltner ranking fifth (5.25 avg.) and Scheidel seventh (4.42 avg.). Angelina Soft also ranks ninth in America East for turnovers caused per game (1.25). Salgado ranks fourth in the AE with 11.60 goals against average and fifth in save percentage (.396). Saturday's game will be the first in history between BU and Youngstown State. The game is also Binghamton's first against a Mid-American Conference opponent. The Penguins are looking for their first win of the season against the Bearcats. Last time out, YSU fell at home to Central Michigan, 17-11.

Next up, Binghamton will host America East member New Hampshire on Friday, April 13. The start time is scheduled for 11:00 am.

