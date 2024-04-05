Other sports: Champions return home

Chairman of the Bahrain Table Tennis Federation (BTTF) and board member of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) Shaikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa yesterday hosted the men's table tennis team of the Bahrain Club, the West Asian champions, on their return from the tournament in Jeddah.

Present on the occasion were the President of the Bahrain Club, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Khashram, the Director of the BOC National Center for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, Dr. Muayyad Al Alawi, and other members of the federation and the club.

The BOC also hosted a reception for the A'ali women's table tennis team, which also won the title at the West Asian Championship.

They were received by BTTF Vice President Ali Al Madeh, Board Member Sayed Jaafar Hadi and Dr. Al Alawi.

During his speech, Shaikha Hayat said these achievements are an extension of the successes Bahrainis have achieved in various sporting events.

She commended His Majesty King Hamad's Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and the Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and the First Vice Chairman of SCYS, the Chairman of the General Sports Authority and the President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al. Khalifa for their willingness to support all sports clubs and federations, which contributes to Bahrain's performance in international events.

She congratulated the players on their achievements and wished them success in future events, adding that their achievements confirm Bahrain's growth in table tennis.

She also praised the efforts of the officials of the two clubs.