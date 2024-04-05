Bears in Seattle for Pac-12 North tournament





Cal plays four more against top-20 teams

Seattle, WA.The No. 6/7 California beach volleyball team will face a quartet of top-20 teams in the Pac-12 North Tournament this weekend in Seattle. The Golden Bears are coming off a 2-2 performance at the Death Volley Invitational, where they posted 4-1 wins over No. 8 LSU and No. 16 Florida Atlantic. Cal will face four Pac-12 schools for the first time this season. Live statistics will be provided for all four doubles matches. THIS WEEKEND'S OPPONENTS

Friday April 5 No. 18 Arizona (15-4) | 9am | Live stats No. 1UCLA (19-4) | 11am | Live stats Saturday April 6 No. 3 USC (21-3) | 9am | Live stats

No. 13 Washington (9-9) | 1:00 PM | Live stats *All times PT BEARS IN THE RANKINGS After finishing seventh in the final AVCA poll in 2023, Cal entered this year with a No. 8 national ranking, three spots higher than its starting spot prior to the 2023 season. After three weeks of action, the Bears earned their first-ever top Ranked #6 all-time on CollegeBeachVB.com and the AVCA Coaches Poll. 2023 REWIND In the program's 10th-ever season, Cal won nine straight games from March 4-12, including four top-ranked opponents with six sweeps. The Bears later broke the program wins record with their 27th on April 27 with a 3–2 win over then No. 3 USC and advanced to the NCAA Championship with their highest-ever seed at No. 8. Their final victory came in a 3-2 victory over ninth-seeded Long Beach State in the opening round of the NCAA Championship. A day later, they fell 3–1 to No. 1 seed and eventual NCAA runner-up UCLA. CAL WILL BECOME A MEMBER OF MPSF IN 2025 It was announced last November that California beach volleyball will be one of seven programs moving to the MPSF for its inaugural season in 2025. Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Washington and Grand Canyon will make up the other six teams in the conference. Cal beach volleyball joins the Golden Bear men's and women's water polo and gymnastics teams in the MPSF. THE EMPLOYEES Meagan Owusuis will be in her eighth season in charge of the program in 2024. Under her leadership, the Bears have entered the national conversation of NCAA beach volleyball, finishing 2023 with a program-record 29 wins and making their sixth straight appearance in the top 12 years. Joseph Mayeris is in his third season overall with the team. Last July, he became the program's first head coach, while Dancer Styles was promoted to assistant coach. The coaching trio helped Cal reach new heights with its first NCAA Championship victory last year in its second straight appearance. STAY POSTED For more Cal beach volleyball coverage, follow the Bears on Instagram (@calbeachvb) and Twitter (@calbeachvb).

