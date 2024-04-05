Predicting the final four College Football Playoff teams in the 2024 season as the postseason field expands

The NCAA Tournament culminates this weekend with the Final Four, pitting the nation's top teams against each other with a national championship on the line. While not as comprehensive as its basketball counterpart, the College football The Playoff expands to 12 teams for the 2024 season.

So while reaching the “Final Four” was once a given for teams that earned a spot in the previous format, a trip to the semifinals in the future will involve at least a few rounds. That creates an air of unpredictability around the College Football Playoff that we haven't seen yet.

Of March madness But still up in the air, and several college football teams reaching the end of their spring practices, it felt appropriate to take a stab at predicting the Final Four for the 2024 season; in other words, the college football writers at CBS Sports have all done their best to determine which four teams will be the last ones standing.

There are obvious powerhouses to choose from, like Ohio State and Georgia – two teams looking to return to the playoffs after missing out on 2023 – and some dark horses, like Ole Miss and Notre Dame, who do could do. take advantage of an extended field to make a deep run. Here's how we think the 'Final Four' will play out during the 2024 college football season.

Chip Patterson

Georgia, State of Ohio,Texas, Ore

While the ACC and Big 12 champions will have an advantage in the 12-team playoffs by advancing directly to the quarterfinals, I wonder if the halftime/rest debate will go the other way if they have to playing against a first round winner who could be a betting favorite. I think the likes of Texas or Oregon could pick up wins in front of their home crowd and be ready to take on a quarterfinal opponent that hasn't played since the conference championship game. I have expectations that Georgia and Ohio State will win their respective conferences, and the on-paper advantage of them taking over most of the competition makes it hard to imagine either team not at least making the semifinals.

Tom Fornelli

Georgia, the state of Ohio, Texas,LSU

After seeing Alabama lose to Michigan in the Rose Bowl last season and two Big Ten programs (eventually, anyway) facing off in the title game, the SEC is answering by putting three programs in the final four this season places. My thought process is not complicated. We don't know who the best quarterback in the country will be this year, but looking at these four programs, I'm confident they will all be solid at the QB spot. They also have talented rosters outside of the position. In other words, they are the type of teams we typically see in the title picture at the end of the season.

Shehan Jeyarajah

State of Ohio, Texas, Georgia, Oregon

I'm rarely one to chalk things up, but a few programs are just in the title-or-bust range heading into next season. Between its easy path and roster strength, Ohio State should be the No. 2 seed at worst. Anything less than an appearance in the Final Four would be a major disappointment. Texas and Georgia are also poised to battle at the top of the SEC and the loser of the conference title game is well positioned to take on the Big 12 or ACC champion. That leaves an opening for the fourth team. With Kalen DeBoer gone from Washington and Jim Harbaugh to the N.F.L, Oregon has an opening to move up to the No. 2 team in the Big Ten. With all the turnover among the top Big 12 and ACC teams, it's hard to see which champion can beat a top team.

The CFP committee will have some leeway to tinker with the rankings — especially in deciding whether to favor conference title rematches in the semifinals or the title game — but the gap between these four teams and the field will feel significant in April On.

David Cobb



Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss

Ohio State has assembled an extremely talented roster and will have the physicality needed to cruise into the Final Four. Georgia coach Kirby Smart will be able to motivate his team with the fact that it missed the College Football Playoff last year. Notre Dame will have more dynamic quarterback play than it has in years if Duke transfer Riley Leonard can stay healthy. Ole Miss is all in for 2024 with key additions on the defense front that should help the Rebels maintain or extend their program record of 11 wins. Texas and Oregon have been left out largely out of skepticism that they will be able to endure the grind that comes with moving to tougher leagues.

Cameron Salerno

Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Ole Miss

It feels weird to pick a “Final Four” with two teams from the SEC and Big Ten, but here we are. After missing the CFP last season, Georgia returns to the big stage. Carson Beck should be one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy, and Kirby Smart's defense is elite. Ohio State went all-in this season by landing star safety Caleb Downs from Alabama and bringing back Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss. The Buckeyes will have a quarterback battle heading into the fall, with Kansas State transfer Will Howard looking like the current favorite. Ryan Day has lost to Michigan for three straight seasons, and this will be the year the Buckeyes get over the hump.

The Ducks landed former Oklahoma and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel to pair with highly touted wide receiver Evan Stewart of Texas A&M. Ole Miss is my wild card pick. The Rebels have a favorable schedule and like others on this list, they went all-in through the transfer portal to upgrade the roster. The 12-team CFP will benefit Ole Miss immensely.

Will Backus

Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas

Ohio State and Georgia seem like pretty obvious choices, and there's a reason they're consensus selections here. The Buckeyes hit the ground running ahead of Ryan Day's sixth season at the helm, with Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator, and welcomed perhaps the nation's most impressive transfer class. Day is certainly in win-now mode, and anything short of the “Final Four” will be a huge disappointment. Georgia is Georgia. Kirby Smart has built an absolute Death Star thanks to his ability to recruit and develop, so the Bulldogs will be at the top as long as he patrols the sidelines. The other two spots were hotly contested. Oregon seems like a solid choice. While it may take some upsets in the Big Ten Conference, the Ducks are easily the second most talented team in the conference and should be in contention all year. Several teams could occupy the fourth spot, but this far removed from the actual season it comes down to the eye test. Texas passes with flying colors, as quarterback Quinn Ewers returns and the Longhorns have strategically plugged any holes on the roster with strong transfer additions.