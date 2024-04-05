Migrants demand housing after taking over the tennis court

Migrants in Washington state left an encampment at a local tennis court after an unknown donor subsidized a temporary stay at a hotel. Now they are demanding a long-term solution from the province.

The migrants sitting in court at the local Garfield Community Center in Kent, a city in the Seattle metropolitan area in southern King County, reportedly packed up Thursday to return to a Quality Inn where they had previously were evicted due to a lack of funds. They reportedly come from Venezuela, the Republic of Congo and Angola.

A meeting was held on Thursday where migrants advocated for long-term solutions, including housing and work permits, according to KOMO News.

“Without the stable housing we have asked for, or even two or three months of stability, it is so difficult for us to continue our asylum cases,” said Venezuelan migrant Adrianna Figuera.

A spokesperson for the City of Kent confirmed this Newsweek It was announced Friday that a third round of funding for hotel stays was secured from a source that King County Council member Sarah Perry declined to be identified.

“While the city recognizes the need for a solution, the city of Kent does not own or control any hotels or other housing that could be used to house this group,” the statement said. “Cities like Kent are not in a financial position to meet the immediate housing needs of these individuals, and we continue to implore the state and federal government to take steps to solve this problem. In the meantime, the city will continue to monitor the situation. .”

A hotel spokesperson also confirmed that the rooms are being rented out.

The migrants reportedly chose the tennis courts because they are located in Kent, close to the schools some of their children attend.

Perry said the Quality Inn will “house as many people as possible,” adding that the donor pays about $70 per night.

According to local reports, an anonymous donor paid $50,000 for migrants to return to the hotel and occupy 61 rooms for 11 days. According to KUOW, the NPR news station in Seattle, about 150 migrants had set up tents on the green space near Garfield High School.

“We get workarounds like one week of housing, two more weeks of housing… and then if we don't continue to show up in person, our city council officials and King County officials end up ignoring us. Rosario Lopez, a community organizer who works with migrants in King County, told KUOW.

Protesters protest outside a federal detention center holding migrant women in SeaTac, Washington, on June 9, 2018. A group of migrants in Kent have been helped by an anonymous donor, but the hotel stay is temporary.

Protesters protest outside a federal detention center holding migrant women in SeaTac, Washington, on June 9, 2018. A group of migrants in Kent have been helped by an anonymous donor, but the hotel stay is temporary.

Karen Ducey/Getty Images



A man from the Republic of Congo told KOMO that this is the norm, saying: “This is how we live: with our clothes in our bags and our toothbrushes.”

“Our office is aware of the migrant asylum seekers who have set up an encampment at the Garfield Tennis Courts,” King County Councilwoman Joy Hollingsworth (District 3) wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. “We are working with the mayor's office, King County and service providers to immediately address this situation.”

Migrants in the Seattle metro area now have a reprieve, albeit temporarily, after days of dead ends in terms of where they can stay.

According to reports, the same migrants on the tennis courts previously stayed at the Riverton Park United Methodist Church in Tukwila and have been in and out of the Kent Quality Inn as funding to keep them there ran out.

On Tuesday, migrants asked for more help from the King County Council, but it was denied.

Local CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reported that a translator on site at the tennis courts reiterated that the alleged hundreds of migrants have inquired about long-term residency within the community, through legal documentation that would allow them to earn income.

“They are asking if there is any way that support can be given in obtaining the necessary documentation to get jobs and all the other services that can be provided here,” a translator told the network.

Update 4/5/24, 10:04 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with comment from the City of Kent.