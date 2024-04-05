One more flight: field hockey to welcome six seniors this fall





MERION STATION, Pa. Saint Joseph hockey head coach Hanna Prins has announced that six graduating seniors will return to the Hawk roster in the fall of 2024 for their final year of athletic eligibility. Katelyn Cocco , Kate Crist , Manu Ghigliotti , Bridget McCormick , Lily Santi And Celeste Smith will cap their illustrious careers with “one more flight” in the Crimson and Gray. The group has a combined 16 Atlantic 10 championship rings, three Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year awards, one A-10 Rookie of the Year award, two All-America selections, five All-Region honors and 11 All-Conference -nods collected. . “This amazing fifth-year senior class is fully immersed in every aspect of our program; they embody what it means to be a Hawk,” says head coach Hanna Prins said. “I couldn't be more proud of their dedication to our team's core values ​​day in and day out. They are truly heart, grit and team first.” Cocco, Crist, Ghigliotti, Santi and Smits are core parts of a Hawk team that has won the last three Atlantic 10 regular season and tournament titles, while McCormick was part of the VCU team that won both titles in the spring of 2021 before joining the Hawks for the 2023 season. Ghigliotti, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, earned Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2021 and 2023 and was named an NFHCA First Team All-American in December. A native of Oceanport, New Jersey, Santi claimed 2022 league Offensive Player of the Year honors en route to Second Team All-America honors and has been named Most Outstanding Player of the last two Atlantic 10 Championships , while McCormick, who hails from Haddonfield, NJ, was named the conference Rookie of the Year in the 2021 spring campaign. A native of Limerick, Pennsylvania, Crist has served as team captain for the past two seasons and earned her first All-Atlantic 10 honors when she was named to the All-Conference First Team in 2023. Cocco, originally from Holland, Pa. ., and Smits, from Capelle aan den IJssel, Netherlands, were both named to the A-10 All-Rookie Team alongside McCormick in the spring of 2021. Crist, McCormick and Smits are also four-time NFHCA National Academic Squad honorees. “The passion this group brings to the field and in all areas of their lives is unparalleled,” said Prince. “They compete and carry on every day with determination and a relentless attitude. The team-first mentality they live by sets a great example for the team on the field and in the wider community. We couldn't be happier with such an experienced group returning for the 2024 season.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sjuhawks.com/news/2024/4/5/one-more-flight-field-hockey-to-welcome-back-six-seniors-this-fall.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos