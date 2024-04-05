Tiger Woods' PopStroke announces Las Vegas opening date

PopStroke, the mini golf brand partnered with Tiger Woods, has announced the opening date for its Las Vegas location.

Golf enthusiasts can start enjoying themselves on Monday April 22.

The venue is described as an “elevated entertainment experience” with a two-story building on two unique 18-hole courses.

Guests can enjoy an alfresco dining experience, an outdoor beer garden, four bars, a fully enclosed outdoor play area for small children and extra large televisions and screens for sports viewing.

There will also be an ice cream parlor and outdoor games such as table tennis, table football and corn hole. You can also keep track of your score and order drinks for delivery to the course via the PopStroke app.

“As the dynamic center of global entertainment, Las Vegas draws visitors from all corners of the world and embodies diversity and excitement like no other place on earth,” said Greg Bartoli, founder and CEO of PopStroke, in a press release. “Our expansion into this iconic city celebrates our global appeal and marks an exciting chapter for PopStroke as we join the vibrant Las Vegas community.”

PopStroke is located at 6617 S. Las Vegas Blvd., just south of Sunset Road.

The doors open to the public on April 22 at 12 noon. Regular opening hours are Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight.