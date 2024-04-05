Would NC States DJ Burns Jr. can become a professional in football?

GLENDALE, Ariz. Long before NC States miraculously went to the Final Four, an NFL scout living near Raleigh, NC, texted his old friend, Jim Nagy.

He hoped, says Nagy, an 18-year NFL scout and the current executive director of the Reeses Senior Bowl, that NC State would be kicked out of the tournament quickly so he could go there and try to do this quietly.

What did the scout mean?

He wanted NC State Center DJ Burns Jr. to work out and evaluate whether Burns, the breakout star of this NCAA Tournament, had a future that might include playing professional football.

That's where a scout's mind goes, Nagy adds. You watch basketball games and you get really curious about what these guys would look like with shoulder pads and helmets on.

And in Burns' case, it's easy to see why. Burns the ACC Tournament and South Region MOP, whose stellar play propelled the Wolfpack to their first Final Four since 1983, is listed at 6-foot-1 and 275 pounds. But it's more than just the size of a big man that has caught the attention of football's front offices. It's his footwork, which he uses to back opponents into the post and then twist or turn past them. It's his deft approach, the series of scoop layups and feathered floats he made during the NC States run. And despite often being the biggest player on the floor, although he won't be on Saturday, Zach Edey Burns, against Purdue's 7-foot-4 center, is surprisingly agile and athletic.

Nagy saw all that last Friday during the NC States Sweet 16 win over Marquette when Burns had just four points but tied his career-high with seven assists and fired off a tweet about his machinations:

Does anyone else have a problem watching NC State big man DJ Burns and not thinking about him kick-sliding in pass pro or getting out on pulls? I can't just be myself. pic.twitter.com/QnqSaJ4uDB Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 30, 2024

Almost immediately, three different NFL executives, a general manager, an assistant general manager and a college scouting director, texted Nagy: Were thinking the same thing here.

Burns isn't the first basketball player to seemingly never wear a helmet to attract the attention of football scouts. (Burns played football as a kid until he got his first scholarship offer from former Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey. And then I quit immediately, Burns said with a grin.) Several successful tight end stars such as Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez and Jimmy Graham were basketball players who turn their rebounding skills into high-stakes footballs for touchdowns. Hall of Fame defensive end Julius Peppers started for the North Carolina football and basketball teams.

Nick Baumgardner, who covers the NFL Draft The Athletics compared Burns' situation to that of current Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant, whom he treated in high school.

He was a lean, skilled power forward in high school who had never played competitive football, Baumgardner said. He eventually grew to about 230 and went to Western Kentucky on a basketball scholarship as an undersized, yet truly athletic power forward. He could run the floor, was a good shot blocker and a strong defender who always played above the rim.

He was 6-foot-1 when I met him and 6-foot-4 when he completed four years of hoops. Nowhere long enough to do anything in the NBA. George, however, had arms measuring almost 35 inches and a frame that could carry weight. He maintained his vertical (37 inches) and natural agility with his extra bulk and over time things clicked. He had never really played football in high school, but last year was his eighth NFL season as an offensive tackle.

All this is of course up for discussion without asking one important question:

Does Burns, who grew up in Rock Hill, SC, also known as Football City, USA, have any interest in returning to the football field?

Zero, he said Thursday. I mean yeah, zero.

Burns coach Kevin Keatts also had trouble seeing it happen.

Yeah, he's definitely not going to play football, Keatts said. I mean, listen, he's got a good feeling. He's not the bully you think he is. Listen, have you spent some time with him? He's a teddy bear off the field.

Of course, that could always change when the NC States season ultimately ends: Saturday against Purdue, or Monday against the winner of Connecticut and Alabama. (Burns has strong NIL earnings now, but wait until he hears what NFL money looks like.) Burns has, at most, 80 minutes left in his college basketball career and then he has to figure out what's next. Burns did say that the Wolfpacks are active and his role in it has certainly helped a lot in terms of his professional hoops prospects. It stirred things up a little more than they were.

I'm not a basketball scout. Who knows? Maybe this is an NBA player or a foreign player. I don't know, says Nagy. I'm not saying he isn't. It's just the curiosity of a guy who's been a longtime NFL scout.

Logistically, if Burns were to engage in any form of pro-day training, he would have to do so almost immediately after the end of the NC States season. Nagy said it would be reasonable for Burns to take a week to prepare to practice the moves and drills that NFL scouts would like to see before an evaluator workout. All interested teams would then have a week or two to meet with Burns and interview him. But clearly there isn't much lead time.

Still: There are enough intriguing physical qualities to expect NFL decision makers like the ones who texted Nagy to undergo some kind of training.

Everything about those post spins translates to something you look for in an offensive tackle. His ability to reach the ball from awkward angles (length) and pick it (hand strength) to how tight and under control he spins (burst) before resetting itself and finishing (balance), Baumgardner says. An offensive tackles pass against an edge rusher is not much different from the technique Burns uses to shuffle into the lane defensively. The quicker a tackle can snap out of his stance and get into his set or shuffle, the harder it is for those super-athletic pass rushers to get to the corner.

Nagy's tweet about Burns has been viewed 1.2 million times and counting. Since then, he has made several podcast appearances explaining his thought process surrounding NC State's biggest basketball star.

That same scout from the Raleigh area who hoped to sneak into NC State and single-handedly finish Burns?

Now that the DJs have blown up, Nagy jokes, that won't happen again.

The AthleticsNick Baumgardner contributed to this story.

(Photo of DJ Burns Jr. boxing Dukes Mark Mitchell: Lance King/Getty Images)