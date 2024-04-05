Sports
Would NC States DJ Burns Jr. can become a professional in football?
GLENDALE, Ariz. Long before NC States miraculously went to the Final Four, an NFL scout living near Raleigh, NC, texted his old friend, Jim Nagy.
He hoped, says Nagy, an 18-year NFL scout and the current executive director of the Reeses Senior Bowl, that NC State would be kicked out of the tournament quickly so he could go there and try to do this quietly.
What did the scout mean?
He wanted NC State Center DJ Burns Jr. to work out and evaluate whether Burns, the breakout star of this NCAA Tournament, had a future that might include playing professional football.
That's where a scout's mind goes, Nagy adds. You watch basketball games and you get really curious about what these guys would look like with shoulder pads and helmets on.
And in Burns' case, it's easy to see why. Burns the ACC Tournament and South Region MOP, whose stellar play propelled the Wolfpack to their first Final Four since 1983, is listed at 6-foot-1 and 275 pounds. But it's more than just the size of a big man that has caught the attention of football's front offices. It's his footwork, which he uses to back opponents into the post and then twist or turn past them. It's his deft approach, the series of scoop layups and feathered floats he made during the NC States run. And despite often being the biggest player on the floor, although he won't be on Saturday, Zach Edey Burns, against Purdue's 7-foot-4 center, is surprisingly agile and athletic.
Nagy saw all that last Friday during the NC States Sweet 16 win over Marquette when Burns had just four points but tied his career-high with seven assists and fired off a tweet about his machinations:
Does anyone else have a problem watching NC State big man DJ Burns and not thinking about him kick-sliding in pass pro or getting out on pulls? I can't just be myself. pic.twitter.com/QnqSaJ4uDB
Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 30, 2024
Almost immediately, three different NFL executives, a general manager, an assistant general manager and a college scouting director, texted Nagy: Were thinking the same thing here.
Burns isn't the first basketball player to seemingly never wear a helmet to attract the attention of football scouts. (Burns played football as a kid until he got his first scholarship offer from former Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey. And then I quit immediately, Burns said with a grin.) Several successful tight end stars such as Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez and Jimmy Graham were basketball players who turn their rebounding skills into high-stakes footballs for touchdowns. Hall of Fame defensive end Julius Peppers started for the North Carolina football and basketball teams.
Nick Baumgardner, who covers the NFL Draft The Athletics compared Burns' situation to that of current Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant, whom he treated in high school.
He was a lean, skilled power forward in high school who had never played competitive football, Baumgardner said. He eventually grew to about 230 and went to Western Kentucky on a basketball scholarship as an undersized, yet truly athletic power forward. He could run the floor, was a good shot blocker and a strong defender who always played above the rim.
He was 6-foot-1 when I met him and 6-foot-4 when he completed four years of hoops. Nowhere long enough to do anything in the NBA. George, however, had arms measuring almost 35 inches and a frame that could carry weight. He maintained his vertical (37 inches) and natural agility with his extra bulk and over time things clicked. He had never really played football in high school, but last year was his eighth NFL season as an offensive tackle.
All this is of course up for discussion without asking one important question:
Does Burns, who grew up in Rock Hill, SC, also known as Football City, USA, have any interest in returning to the football field?
Zero, he said Thursday. I mean yeah, zero.
Burns coach Kevin Keatts also had trouble seeing it happen.
Yeah, he's definitely not going to play football, Keatts said. I mean, listen, he's got a good feeling. He's not the bully you think he is. Listen, have you spent some time with him? He's a teddy bear off the field.
Of course, that could always change when the NC States season ultimately ends: Saturday against Purdue, or Monday against the winner of Connecticut and Alabama. (Burns has strong NIL earnings now, but wait until he hears what NFL money looks like.) Burns has, at most, 80 minutes left in his college basketball career and then he has to figure out what's next. Burns did say that the Wolfpacks are active and his role in it has certainly helped a lot in terms of his professional hoops prospects. It stirred things up a little more than they were.
I'm not a basketball scout. Who knows? Maybe this is an NBA player or a foreign player. I don't know, says Nagy. I'm not saying he isn't. It's just the curiosity of a guy who's been a longtime NFL scout.
Logistically, if Burns were to engage in any form of pro-day training, he would have to do so almost immediately after the end of the NC States season. Nagy said it would be reasonable for Burns to take a week to prepare to practice the moves and drills that NFL scouts would like to see before an evaluator workout. All interested teams would then have a week or two to meet with Burns and interview him. But clearly there isn't much lead time.
Still: There are enough intriguing physical qualities to expect NFL decision makers like the ones who texted Nagy to undergo some kind of training.
Everything about those post spins translates to something you look for in an offensive tackle. His ability to reach the ball from awkward angles (length) and pick it (hand strength) to how tight and under control he spins (burst) before resetting itself and finishing (balance), Baumgardner says. An offensive tackles pass against an edge rusher is not much different from the technique Burns uses to shuffle into the lane defensively. The quicker a tackle can snap out of his stance and get into his set or shuffle, the harder it is for those super-athletic pass rushers to get to the corner.
Nagy's tweet about Burns has been viewed 1.2 million times and counting. Since then, he has made several podcast appearances explaining his thought process surrounding NC State's biggest basketball star.
That same scout from the Raleigh area who hoped to sneak into NC State and single-handedly finish Burns?
Now that the DJs have blown up, Nagy jokes, that won't happen again.
The AthleticsNick Baumgardner contributed to this story.
(Photo of DJ Burns Jr. boxing Dukes Mark Mitchell: Lance King/Getty Images)
|
Sources
2/ https://theathletic.com/5392512/2024/04/05/nc-state-dj-burns-final-four-football/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde join forces for the adaptation of Avengelyne | Entertainment
- Would NC States DJ Burns Jr. can become a professional in football?
- Emergency Fashion Blog: Which outfit do you like the most?!
- Explore the Bay Area with the 2024 Tech Trek
- McDonald's to buy Israeli restaurants after boycott. #Briefs #McDonalds #BBCNews
- India can destroy a remote tribe by building a new Hong Kong
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Seth Rogen's Hollywood Bowl Show will feature Ramy Youssef and more
- ICC cricket rights granted in Bangladesh until end of 2025
- Google Arts & Culture launches platform showcasing Portland's rich history and creativity
- Turkish Airlines service to Istanbul is Denver International Airport's longest nonstop flight
- Three likely outcomes after the special counsel reprimands the judge in the Trump case