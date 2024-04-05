Local hockey enforcer recognized by the North Bay Sports Hall of Fame





“I had waited nine years for that phone call and was just trying to prove that I deserved to be there.”

A local hockey success story is being recognized by the North Bay Sports Hall of Fame. Steve McLaren, OHL North Bay Centennials champion and National Hockey Leaguer, is part of the 2023 group to be inducted into the North Bay Sports Hall of Fame. As a teenager, NCAA Division 1 schools expressed interest in Steve McLaren, but due to a tragic family crisis, that opportunity was put on hold. As is the case with most sports, skill is measured in a wide variety of ways. McLaren possessed perseverance, determination, toughness and an excellent work ethic. Although Steve would never lead his team in scoring, his contributions to the teams he played on went far beyond statistics. His greatest contribution was filling a role in every team he was part of, allowing players with specific attacking skills to showcase their wares without fear of retaliation. Steve was an enforcer and he was good at it. He never picked a fight, but never avoided confrontation. See related: Steve McLaren was built for his hockey era See related: Why isn't Steve in the North Bay Sports Hall of Fame? Steve played for the North Bay Centennials for two years and was a key player in their 1994 OHL championship season. He was never drafted in the OHL draft, but rather was a walk-on to training camp and coach Bert Templeton quickly saw his hard work and skill at what he did best. Noted tough guy Dennis Bonvie was part of that team and Steve got to work with him during training camp. The fight was one thing, but more importantly, it showed his determination, which coach Templeton quickly recognized. Steve was drafted 85th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 1994. Although his NHL career was limited to six games, his professional career consisted of 509 games in which he scored 17 goals, had 23 assists and amassed 1,909 penalty minutes. While the NHL is the ultimate level of hockey, the AHL and IHL exhibit a high level of talent in several categories. Steve has had a career spanning twelve seasons of professional hockey, maximizing his strengths and playing a vital role in contributing to his team's success. In 2003–04, McLaren was with the Worcester IceCats, the AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues, his third affiliate team. Ten years after winning the 1994 OHL championship with the Centennials and navigating the ups and downs of life in minor professional hockey for nine seasons, McLaren finally got the call that he was going to the show. “It was an emotional rollercoaster,” McLaren says after learning he would be suiting up for the St. Louis Blues in December 2003. “I had waited nine years for that phone call and was just trying to prove that I deserved to be there. I was training hard and made some plays and did well that season. I think I was leading the league going into the Majors when I got called up. Reed Low got injured and the Blues called me and said they needed a player of my style to come and play with them for a while,” McLaren recalled in an interview with BayToday's Matt Sookram. “We welcome Steve McLaren to the North Bay Sports Hall of Fame,” said Bill Jacko, chairman of the North Bay Sports Hall of Fame. McLaren will be inducted on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the North Bay Sports Hall of Fame's 43rd annual Induction and Awards Dinner, held at the Davedi Club in North Bay. Tickets are available by contacting Larry Tougas (705-303-8104), Trista Grant (705-472-0009) or the Davedi Club (705-

474-4190).

