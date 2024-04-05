Tiger Woods' PopStroke is coming to Daytona. So what is it like?





DAYTONA BEACH Construction has finally begun on the highly anticipated PopStroke mini golf/family fun center at Tomoka Town Center and is scheduled to open this fall. So what's it like to play one? John Adams, president of Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors in Daytona Beach, played with a group of friends at the PopStroke in Orlando shortly after opening in June 2022. “I had a good time,” Adams recalled in a telephone interview Friday. “I wish it was there now so I didn't have to make the long drive to Orlando to play there again.” The PopStroke in Orlando at 321 N. Alafaya Trail in the Waterford Lakes Town Center is about an hour and 10 minute drive from Daytona Beach. How does PopStroke compare to other mini golf attractions? The Daytona Beach area already has several mini-golf attractions, the kind designed to attract tourists and families with young children by offering obstacles such as windmills, wrecked planes and dinosaurs. PopStroke, a Jupiter, Florida-based chain whose partners include PGA golf legend Tiger Woods and golf equipment maker TaylorMade Golf, is designed to appeal to a more mature audience, including those who are avid golfers, Adams said. “Going to PopStroke is more of a professional experience than some of the mini-golf attractions we currently have,” said Adams, who said he is not an avid golfer. “It was a luxury miniature golf course. The terrain looked more like a traditional golf course with sand traps and obstacles.” PopStroke also offers other amenities Adams added that the PopStroke in Orlando had a restaurant and bar. He didn't stay there to eat, but said, “I might have had a beer on the court when we played.” Dan Lyonnais, a real estate agent with Adams Cameron, attended a business networking event at the PopStroke in Orlando a few months ago. “It was really cool,” said Lyonnais, who said the event he attended was hosted by the Central Florida Commercial Association of Realtors, of which he was president last year. “I was not able to play mini golf there, but I did eat in the restaurant. We had several snacks. Great service, good food and a nice atmosphere. It is certainly something to get excited about.” In addition to a restaurant and bar, other amenities planned for the PopStroke in Daytona Beach include an outdoor games area with cornhole toss and table tennis, a children's playground, a Jumbotron screen showing players' scores, and several LED televisions throughout. so customers can watch other sporting events and programming. Where is things going in Tomoka Town Center? The Daytona Beach PopStroke will be located at 1283 Cornerstone Blvd. located directly across from the north entrance of the Tanger Outlets shopping center. The Tomoka Town Center complex itself is located next to Exit 265 of Interstate 95, at the southeast corner of the I-95/LPGA Boulevard interchange. When did construction of PopStroke begin? Shortly after the city of Daytona Beach issued the building permit on Feb. 24. The general contractor is Haley Construction Inc., doing business as Rescon Group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-journalonline.com/story/news/local/volusia/2024/04/05/tiger-woods-popstroke-is-coming-to-daytona-so-whats-it-like/73218507007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos