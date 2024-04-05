



BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas The No. 22 Texas A&M men's golf team defends its home court in the regular season finale on Saturday and Sunday when it hosts the Aggie Invitational at the par-72, 7,227-yard Traditions Club. The No. 22 Texas A&M men's golf team defends its home court in the regular season finale on Saturday and Sunday when it hosts the Aggie Invitational at the par-72, 7,227-yard Traditions Club. The event is free and open to the public. The 54-hole tournament consists of two rounds on Saturday, followed by the final 18 holes on Sunday. The game starts on both days with start times between 7:20 AM and 9:20 AM. The 12-team field includes five teams from the Lone Star State, including Baylor, Lamar, Sam Houston and UTSA. LSU joins the Aggies as the two SEC teams in the tournament. Defending champion Louisville returns after beating the Maroon & White by three strokes for the 2023 trophy. The Aggies enter the fray at No. 22 in both the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll and the Scoreboard College Golf Rankings, powered by Clippd. The Aggies are less than a month away from winning the team title at the Louisiana Classics. Texas A&M boasts a formidable lineup for the event, led by a pair ranked in the top 75. Phichaksn Maichon who enters the week ranked No. 12, finished second at last year's Aggie Invitational and won last month's Louisiana Classics with a tournament record of 18-under through three rounds. Daniel Rodriguez , ranked No. 77, has finished in the top 10 in five of his last seven tournaments, including three top 5 results. They are joined in the starting five by Jaime Montojo , Vishnu Sadagopan And Michael Heidelbaugh . Freshman Jake Maggert , Aaron pounds , Joe Stover And Jack User enter the field as an individual. The Maroon & White are five-time Aggie Invitational champions, claiming titles in 2010, '11, '14, '21 and '22. Recent graduate Walker Lee is the only two-time individual medalist at the tournament, with wins in 2018 and '22. Sam Bennett won the 2021 Aggie Invitational. Jordan Russell (2010) and Chandler Phillips (2018) also claimed the crowns. Live scoring is available at Gulf state. THE FIELD (GOLFSTAT RANKINGS)

Texas A&M (22) LSU (30)

Baylor (44)

Louisville (46)

FGCU (54)

Sam Houston (74)

Memphis (111)

UTSA (117)

Lamar (131)

Louisiana Technology (134)

Louisiana (139)

State of New Mexico (149) THE LINEUP

Team

Daniel Rodriguez Senior Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal Has five top 10s in his last seven tournaments, including three top 5s.

Ranked 74th in the Clippd College Player Rankings with an average of 26.46 weighted points.

Owns an adjusted batting average of 69.4 and 595-154-31 WLT on the season.

2023 PING/GCAA Division I All-America Honorable Mention.

Finished 4th at the 2023 European Amateur Championship in Parnu, Estonia.

Advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2023 Amateur Championship at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, England.

Possessed a 71.13 stroke average in 39 team-high rounds across 13 tournaments in 2022-2023, including -0.21 vs. par.

Won the 2022 Blessings Collegiate with a three-round total of 11-under 206, earning SEC Golfer of the Week.

Last time out, he finished in 32nd place at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational with a 3-over 216 (70-77-69). Phichaksn Maichon Junior Bangkok, Thailand PING/GCAA Division I All-America Honorable Mention and PING All-Central Region in 2023

Ranks 12th in the Clippd College Player Rankings with an average of 44.44 weighted points.

Owns an adjusted batting average of 69.1 and 628-192-30 WLT on the season.

Won the 2023 Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational with an 11-under 205, including a 67 in the final round.

Achieved an average score of 70.29, including -1.03 vs. par, in 34 rounds in 11 tournaments in 2022-2023.

Finished in 11th place at the NCAA Championships and 14th place at the NCAA Salem Regional.

The streak of three straight top-three finishes ended with a third-place finish at the 2023 SEC Championships.

Last time, he finished in 51st place at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational with a 6-over 219 (78-70-71). Jaime Montojo Sophomore Madrid, Spain Has an adjusted batting average of 71.1 on the season through 28 rounds.

Have risen 141 places in the rankings since their debut on January 17.

Sport a 420-315-41 head-to-head WLT in 2023-24.

Registered a scoring average of 71.36, including -0.43 vs. par in 2022-2023.

Earned a spot on the 2023 SEC Community Service Team.

Received Srixon/Cleveland All-America Scholar (2022) and GCAA All-America Scholar (2023) the past two years.

Recorded top 12 finishes at the Badger Invitational and Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate in 2022-2023.

Father – Matthew – played golf at New Mexico State for legendary coach Herb Wimberly. Last time out, he finished in 51st place at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational, posting a 6-over 219 (72-70-75). Vishnu Sadagopan Junior Pearland, Texas Owns an adjusted 28-round batting average of 72.0 for 2023-2024.

2023 PING All central region in 2023

Earned GCAA All-America Scholar in 2023 and made the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll in 2022 and '23.

Competed in the 2022 US Amateur, just two strokes away from match play.

Posted three top 10 finishes in 2022-2023, including earning All-Tournament recognition at the Louisiana Classics with a t-4 showing.

Scored an average of 71.03 in 2022-2023, including -0.26 vs. par in 31 rounds in 11 tournaments.

Last time out, he finished in 46th place at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational with a 5-over 218 (74-75-79). Michael Heidelbaugh Junior Dallas, Texas Has an adjusted batting average of 71.1 on the season through 28 rounds.

Have risen 141 places in the rankings since their debut on January 17.

Sport a 420-315-41 head-to-head WLT in 2023-24.

Registered a scoring average of 71.36, including -0.43 vs. par in 2022-2023.

Earned a spot on the 2023 SEC Community Service Team.

Received Srixon/Cleveland All-America Scholar (2022) and GCAA All-America Scholar (2023) the past two years.

Recorded top 12 finishes at the Badger Invitational and Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate in 2022-2023.

Father – Matthew – played golf at New Mexico State for legendary coach Herb Wimberly.

Last time out, he finished in 51st place at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational, posting a 6-over 219 (72-70-75). Individual (alphabetical)

Jake Maggert Freshman The Woodlands, Texas Went to college and was ranked No. 35 in the American Junior Golf Association rankings.

Finished 12th in the 2022-23 PGA National High School Golf Association player rankings.

Had a stellar career at The Woodlands Christian Academy, where he won three consecutive TAPPS 5A state titles along with fellow Aggies between 2021 and 2023 Aaron pounds And Jack User .

And . Finished third individually at the 2023 TAPPS 5A state tournament.

Father Jeff Maggert is a former Texas A&M golfer who earned All-America honors and has played professionally since 1986, winning three PGA Tour events and claiming a pair of majors on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.

Last time out, he finished 6th out of 40 at the All-American Individual with a 5-over 221 (80-69-72). Aaron pounds Freshman The Woodlands, Texas Named an AJGA Rolex Junior All-American twice and was named the No. 1 player in the 2023 recruiting class.

Selected the 2021-22 All-USA Today National High School Boys Golfer of the Year; finalist for the award in 2022-2023.

Finished 2022-2023 ranked No. 2 in the PGA High School Golf Association Player Rankings after topping the list in 2021-2022.

Advanced to the Round of 32 at the USGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship in association with Jack User both in 2022 and 2023.

both in 2022 and 2023. Qualified for the 2022 USGA Junior Amateur.

Sister – Haley Pounds was a two-time All-SEC Second Team football player at Texas A&M; Sister – Taylor Pounds is entering her fifth season with the Texas A&M football team after playing 69 games in the first four. Last time out, he finished in 38th place at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational with a 4-over 217 (74-72-71). Joe Stover Redshirt freshman Dallas, Texas Tied for eighth at the 2023 Texas Amateur, with the best score of the final round being a 68.

Finished second at the 2022 Insperity Invitational/Patrick Reed AJGA Junior Championship, firing 11 birdies en route to a 1-under 215.

He led Highland Park High School to a second-place finish in Texas Class 5A his senior season and his 22nd UIL Class 5A state title in 2021.

Achieved five top 7 finishes in nine events in the summer of 2021, including T-3 at the Stewart Cink Championship.

Last time out, he finished 11th out of 40 at the All-American Individual with an 8-over 224 (74-71-79). Jack User Freshman The Woodlands, Texas Finished 10th at the Southern Junior Championship in June 2023.

Had a stellar career at The Woodlands Christian Academy, where he won three consecutive TAPPS 5A state titles along with fellow Aggies between 2021 and 2023 Jake Maggert And Aaron pounds .

And . Finished the school year ranked No. 49 in the 2022-2023 PGA High School Golf Association Player Rankings.

Advanced to the Round of 32 at the USGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship in association with Aaron pounds both in 2022 and 2023…

both in 2022 and 2023… Qualified for the 2022 USGA Junior Amateur.

Last time out, he finished 21st out of 40 at the All-American Individual with a 231 (77-74-80). CLASS The Traditions Club is not just any golf course. The terrain is unexpected, but a welcome surprise. Turkey Creek along with the rolling hills make it a test from the tee box so choose your tee carefully. Designed by Jack Nicklaus and Jack Nicklaus II, this 7,227-yard championship course features stately hardwoods, plenty of natural creeks and marshes, and striking views of Kyle Field and the university skyline. The generous fairways provide some relief, but the strategically placed bunkers let you know where the Nicklaus wanted your ball to land. Like many other Nicklaus Designs, Traditions offers golfers a true championship golf experience. It's golf as it was meant to be played, a fair test of skill that is sure to challenge and delight all who play it. WEATHER FORECAST

Accuweather.com Saturday: 81/67, windy and not so warm with sunshine and patchy cloud, S 15-27 km/h, gusts up to 55 km/h, 5% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: 84/66, cloudy in the morning with local thunderstorms, then periods of cloud and sunshine in the afternoon, WSW 10-13 km/h, wind gusts up to 24 km/h, 40% chance of precipitation and 24% chance of thunderstorms. Weather.com Saturday: 83/65, periods of cloud and sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds later in the day, SSE 15-25 MPH with higher gusts possible, 9% chance of early and increasing precipitation.

Sunday: 83/67, a few showers in the morning, then lingering clouds in the afternoon, W 5-10 MPH, 32% chance of precipitation. For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men's golf, follow the AggiesFacebook,TweetAndInstagram.

