Cricket West Indies appoints Ramesh Subasinghe as head coach of WI Academy

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Head Coach for the West Indies (WI) Mens Academy, marking a crucial step in furthering the organisation's commitment to excellence in the development of cricket. Following an extensive and rigorous selection process, Ramesh Subasinghe has emerged as the ideal candidate to lead the WI Academy into a new era of performance and growth. Prior to his appointment at CWI, Subasinghe, a former Sri Lankan first-class cricketer, was Head Coach of the New Zealand Cricket Mens Development Program and the Otago Cricket Associations Pathways Head Coach and Talent Development Manager. He holds an ICC Global Level 3 coaching qualification and is a qualified Development Coach with New Zealand Cricket. In addition to his qualifications, Subasinghe has demonstrated significant expertise in key areas including developing and implementing high performance systems, technical recovery measures and sports biomechanics, holistic skills development for teams and individuals, injury prevention and bowling load management. The recruitment process for the Head Coach of the West Indies Mens Academy attracted significant global interest, with 53 applicants vying for the position. Twelve candidates were shortlisted through a rigorous selection process, representing different cricketing backgrounds and expertise. Ultimately, six individuals from Guyana, Jamaica, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Sri Lanka were named as finalists, reflecting CWI's commitment to inclusivity and global talent scouting. Enoch Lewis, CWI Board Director and Chairman of the Cricket Development & Performance Committee, Miles Bascombe, Director of Cricket, Graeme West, High-Performance Manager and Oneka Martin-Bird, HR Manager, were all part of the selection process and all contributed contributes to a comprehensive assessment of each candidate's qualifications, experience and vision for the development of cricket in our region. Reflecting on the selection process, Miles Bascombe noted:

The unanimous decision of the interview panel, endorsed by the Board of Directors and the HR Committee, underlines Ramesh Subasinghe's exceptional qualifications and suitability for the role of Head Coach of the WI Mens Academy. Confirming the appointment, Bascombe said: “We continually strive to raise standards at CWI, and I am confident that Ramesh Subasinghe embodies the expertise and leadership required to drive our cricket development initiatives forward.” On becoming the new Head Coach of the Men's Academy, Ramesh Subasinghe stated:

Subasinghe's appointment represents a significant investment in the future of West Indian cricket as he brings a wealth of technical knowledge, strategic insight and a passion for player development to the role. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping the next generation of cricketing talent in the region. Subasinghe will take up his role on May 1, 2024 and will be based full-time at the CWI headquarters at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

