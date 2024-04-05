Fantasy Football – NFL picks overshadow early 2024 player projections

Don't look now, but the NFL draft is quickly approaching and we're already thinking about the 2024 Fantasy football season. And with a total solar eclipse coming Monday for several states across the country, we thought what better time to take an early look at players we expect to “eclipse” their projections for the upcoming season.

It's never too early to get ahead of the curve, and fantasy analysts Liz Loza, Matt Bowen, Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Eric Moody are here to offer some preliminary thoughts on who the sun might shine on in 2024.

Be sure to check out our sortable player projection pageas well as Mike Clay's 2024 NFL Projection PDF Guidewhich is routinely updated throughout the off-season.

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

It's never too early to start your fantasy football season The offseason is getting closer and now is the perfect time to start your fantasy season. Create a league and customize the league size, score and rules to play in the league you want to play. Create a competition today!

Cousins ​​joins his third franchise after a shortened season due to a torn Achilles tendon, but he threw for 2,331 yards and 18 touchdowns in his eight games. The Falcons don't have Justin Jefferson, but Drake London will be great. RB Bijan Robinson is great. TE Kyle Pitts is great. Cousins ​​has thrown for over 4,000 yards seven times and surpassed 25 TD passes seven times. He would have arrived there in 2023. He will get there in 2024 with Atlanta. — Karabell

Clay's projection for 2024: 3,993 yards passing, 25 TDs, 11 INTs; 118 yards rushing, 2 TDs

Statistics 2023: 2,331 yards passing, 18 TDs, 5 INTs; 25 yards rushing, 0 TDs (8 games)

Running backs

De'Von Achane was limited to 11 games last season but averaged an absurd 7.8 yards per carry. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file

De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Achane enjoyed a phenomenal rookie campaign, averaging 17.3 PPR fantasy points per game while establishing himself as the focal point of the Dolphins' running game for the foreseeable future. That's an important distinction considering that Raheem Mostert, who was in the starting role for much of 2023, will start this season at age 32, meaning the sensible strategy would be for the Dolphins to shift some of his duties toward Achane to move. Injuries are really the question – Achane missed six games as a rookie – but if he's able to stay on the field, he should go to 200 carries and 50 receptions. — Cockcroft

Clay's projection for 2024: 739 yards rushing, 6 TDs; 47 receptions, 395 receiving yards, 3 TDs

Statistics 2023: 800 yards rushing, 8 TDs; 27 receptions, 197 yards, 3 TDs (11 games)

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Editor's Choices 2 Related

Jones spent much of last season nursing a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1. Considering the former Packer is on the wrong side at 27, Clay's projection makes sense. Still, I think the chip on his shoulder, combined with a relatively open backfield, should provide the 29-year-old with robust opportunities. The talent under center likely won't result in an explosive offense, but that should be offset by the widening talents of receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. And if TJ Hockenson, who tore an ACL late last year, isn't ready to leave in September, Jones could emerge as an early-season safety valve for whoever stars under center. — Disaster

Clay's projection for 2024: 766 yards rushing, 4 TDs; 43 receptions, 340 yards receiving, 2 TDs

Statistics 2023: 656 yards rushing, 2 TDs; 30 receptions, 233 yards receiving, 1 TD (11 games)

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

In his six pro seasons, Barkley has averaged 98.8 scrimmage yards per game, and now he gets to work behind an improved offensive front in Philadelphia. I expect the Eagles and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to deploy Barkley as a dual-threat back, maximizing his explosive attributes in the run game and as a receiving target. Look for Barkley to overshadow both his rushing and receiving projections. — Bowen

Clay's projection for 2024: 1,046 yards rushing, 9 TDs; 46 receptions, 359 yards receiving, 2 TDs

Statistics 2023: 962 yards rushing, 6 TDs; 41 receptions, 280 yards receiving, 4 TDs (with Giants)

Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders

White's fantasy prospects have improved following the departure of Josh Jacobs, who averaged 22.1 touches per game over the past two seasons. The Raiders signed Alexander Mattison, but I don't consider him a real threat to White. Head coach Antonio Pierce prioritized the running game when he took over, and White averaged 23.3 touches and 15.2 fantasy points over the final four weeks of last season. When you combine all of these factors with a 2024 NFL draft class devoid of elite running backs, the stage is set for White to surpass Clay's projection. — Moody

Clay's projection for 2024: 869 yards rushing, 5 TDs; 35 receptions, 247 yards receiving, 1 TD

Statistics 2023: 451 yards rushing, 1 TD; 15 receptions, 98 yards, 0 TDs

Wide receivers

Now, Tennessee's Calvin Ridley should reach 1,000 yards in a new Titans offense. Troy Taormina / USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

Forget the ground game, these new Titans need to be fast and fly high. With Brian Callahan in charge and Will Levis slinging the stone, Ridley believes he can match the 1,000 meters he covered as a Jaguar in 2023. DeAndre Hopkins will certainly remain a centerpiece, but given the veteran receiver's predictable usage and durability issues, so will Ridley. will likely emerge as the team's target leader. While his production may not be consistent, his versatility makes him a WR2 for fantasy purposes. — Disaster

Clay's projection for 2024: 74 receptions, 986 yards receiving, 7 TDs; 20 yards rushing, 0 touchdowns

Statistics 2023: 76 receptions, 1,016 yards receiving, 8 TDs; 23 yards rushing, 0 TDs (with Jaguars)

Drake London, Falcons

So far, London has only given fantasy managers a glimpse of what he is capable of. On a run-heavy Falcons team coached by Arthur Smith and with suboptimal quarterback play, he still finished with over 1,200 air yards and 905 receiving yards last season (albeit with just two TD catches). Now London has upgrades to its head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterback in Kirk Cousins, who led the league in passing yards last season. London is firmly on the breakthrough radar and well positioned to beat projections. — Moody

Clay's projection for 2024: 84 receptions, 1,033 yards receiving, 7 TDs; 0 yards rushing, 0 TDs

Statistics 2023: 69 receptions, 905 yards receiving, 2 TDs; 0 yards rushing, 0 TDs

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

This could be a breakout season for Williams, who will see an increase in target volume. Williams has the ability to stretch defenses down the field on the third level, and he can break free after the catch. In Detroit's play-action based concepts, which can create both vertical matchups and open spaces in the middle of the field, I expect Williams to eclipse his projected total, with over 800 yards receiving. — Bowen

Clay's projection for 2024: 47 receptions, 674 yards receiving, 4 TDs; 34 yards rushing, 0 touchdowns

Statistics 2023: 24 receptions, 354 yards receiving, 2 TDs; 29 yards receiving, 1 TD (12 games)

Tight ends

Jake Ferguson should once again be a reliable target for Dak Prescott. Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Ferguson recorded 71 receptions for 761 yards last season in Dallas, displaying his ability to stretch seams and a gritty style of play after the catch. He is a prime target in the middle of the field for quarterback Dak Prescott and an outlet for boot/play action. Given these numbers and his role in Dallas' route tree, I see Ferguson finishing with 75-80 receptions in 2024. — Bowen

Clay's projection for 2024: 65 receptions, 670 yards receiving, 5 TDs

Statistics 2023: 71 receptions, 761 yards receiving, 5 TDs

Zach Ertz, Washington commanders

Ertz, 33, is past his prime, but let's not forget his 47 catches for 406 yards and 4 touchdowns in just 10 games for the Cardinals in 2022. He produced with Kliff Kingsbury, and now they're reunited. I have a soft spot for Ertz, and no one is calling him a top-10 fantasy tight end, but he could be an asset in deeper leagues as long as he's healthy and the quarterback is competent. There are fifty catches in the game again! — Karabell

Clay's projection for 2024: 40 receptions, 399 yards receiving, 3 TDs

Statistics 2023: 27 receptions, 187 yards receiving, 1 TD (7 games; with Cardinals)

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Sam LaPorta may have excelled as a starting tight end, but he's the exception rather than the rule, as first-year tight ends more often than not endure the type of struggles that Mayer did. Still, Mayer seemed to get more comfortable each week, averaging 22 routes and four targets over his final nine games of 2023, and his Raiders cleared quite a few targets this offseason (Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow and Austin Hooper all left). I see Mayer surpassing 60 catches and 600 yards. — Cockcroft

Clay's projection for 2024: 51 receptions, 545 receiving yards, 3 TDs

Statistics 2023: 27 receptions, 304 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

ROI has yet to be achieved on the measurables that Gesicki wowed (and wooed) fantasy managers with in 2018. Grid Nevertheless, the 28-year-old's raw talent remains difficult to stop and could very well come into its own in Cincinnati. The Bengals have been without an elite TE since Tyler Eifert left after 2019. The departure of Tyler Boyd could also make room for Gesicki's slot-like skills, creating an opportunity for the tight end to shine as the team's third receiving option. — Disaster

Clay's projection for 2024: 28 receptions, 286 yards receiving, 3 TDs

Statistics 2023: 29 receptions, 244 yards, 2 TDs (with Patriots)