Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz in the same half of Monte Carlo draw | ATP tour





Monte Carlo Djokovic and Alcaraz on collision course in Monte Carlo Sinner in the same half as Medvedev, Zverev April 5, 2024 Corinne Dubreuil/ATP Tour Novak Djokovic is a two-time winner of Monte Carlo.

By ATP staff Can Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz renew their rivalry at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters? The pair could face each other in the semi-finals of the ATP Masters 1000 event after being drawn in the same half on Friday. Djokovic leads Alcaraz 3-2 in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series after winning their previous meeting at the Nitto ATP Finals in November. View Sign The top-seeded Serbian, who is a two-time champion in Monte Carlo, will start against Roman Safiullin or a qualifier. He could face Lorenzo Musetti in the third round. The Italian defeated Djokovic in the third round in The Principality last season. Musetti will start against 13th seed Taylor Fritz, with the winner playing #NextGenATP Frenchman Arthur Fils or Adrian Mannarino.

Defending champion Andrey Rublev, who opens against Alexei Popyrin or a qualifier, is seeded to meet Djokovic in the quarterfinals. Sixth seed Rublev could face 11th seed Alex de Minaur in the third round. The Australian opens against 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka. Third seed Alcaraz makes his second appearance in Monte Carlo after losing in the second round in 2022. The Spaniard, who has won seven tour-level titles on clay, will start against Felix Auger-Aliassime or a qualifier. He is placed against Dubai champion Ugo Humbert in the third round and Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals. In the bottom half of the draw, Jannik Sinner will look to maintain his impressive form and claim his fourth title of the season. The 22-year-old Italian, who is 22-1 on the season, will start against 2022 finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Sebastian Korda. Sinner could face 16th seed Alexander Bublik in the third round and last year's finalist Holger Rune in the quarterfinals. Rune starts against Matteo Arnaldi or Emil Ruusuvuori. Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev and fifth seed Alexander Zverev are potential semifinal opponents for Sinner. Medvedev will face Jordan Thompson or French wildcard Gael Monfils in the second round, while Zverev will play Daniel Evans or Sebastian Ofner. Two-time Monte Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is seeded twelfth and will meet Laslo Djere in his first match. Other first round matches to watch include Hubert Hurkacz vs. Jack Draper and Grigor Dimitrov vs. Monegasque wild card Valentin Vacherot.

