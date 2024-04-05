How a Melbourne club created a groundbreaking version of basketball for people with visual impairments

In brief: A local basketball club in Melbourne has created a version of basketball for people with visual impairments.

A local basketball club in Melbourne has created a version of basketball for people with visual impairments. Participants use a Braille card, alarms and wrist bells to help play the game.

Participants use a Braille card, alarms and wrist bells to help play the game. What's next? Organizers hope to play full games and tournaments.

Learning a new sport is difficult. Making one – well, that's a whole different challenge.

Despite being one of the most popular sports in the world, basketball has not always been accessible to people with blindness and low vision.

In Frankston, Victoria, a team of visually impaired athletes and support staff are changing that.

Tanya Thomas, program support officer at the Frankston and District Basketball Association, started toying with the idea of ​​running basketball sessions with the visually impaired after realizing the club's All Abilities program was not suitable for people with blindness and low vision.

However, it soon became clear that this was not just a problem for her club.

Tanya Thomas (left) helped create the modified version of basketball.(ABC News: Danielle Bonica)

Remarkably, she couldn't find versions of the sport intended for people with visual impairments anywhere in the world.

“We found regular competitions where a blind athlete might have been present [playing in them]but there were no changes for that person,” Thomas said.

Thomas, who has no experience with low vision, knew that input from people with that experience would be crucial to getting the idea off the ground.

This input came from members of the local table tennis club for the visually impaired.

“We literally sat around the round table and had our discussion. It was almost textbook,” Thomas said.

Getting a feel for it

It took time for the organizers to develop the new version of the sport.(ABC News: Danielle Bonica)

Brad Hoare attended these early meetings and was instrumental in developing the program.

Although he was only diagnosed as legally blind in 2018, his eyesight had begun to deteriorate long before that.

Having played on sighted teams on either side of his diagnosis, he was in the perfect position to both guide the creation of the sport and help participants who had never played basketball before.

“I step onto the basketball court and I feel at home,” Hoare said.

“I [also] still have enough vision to see the three-point line, the half-court line and all those positions on the court.”

However, Hoare and Thomas knew that this would not be the case for many participants.

Early in the process, they developed a Braille chart that players could use to familiarize themselves with the playing field.

Participants can use a braille map of the basketball court.(ABC News: Danielle Bonica)

They also brought a retractable ring and a net so that the participants could feel.

Daniel is another participant whose eyesight has deteriorated dramatically in recent years.

Although he still possesses some degree of myopia, he has difficulty seeing things more than a few meters away.

Before joining the visually impaired program, Daniel had never played any form of basketball.

Understandably, the combination of learning a new sport and mentally mapping his environment was a challenge.

Daniël is a regular participant.(ABC News: Danielle Bonica)

“It took a few weeks to get used to it, that's for sure,” Daniel said.

Daniel is new to learning Braille, so the Braille chart wasn't as helpful to him as it was to some of the other participants.

But instead of limiting himself to just half the field, he used different methods to get to grips with his surroundings.

Learn code

Players wear wrist bells while defending.(ABC News: Danielle Bonica)

At the start of the sessions, participants walk from the baseline to the center of the playing field, following Thomas' voice and counting how many steps it takes to get there.

“That way, when we move later and we're in half court, we can know that if we take ten steps, we're going to be close to the key or closer to the key ring. So there's a lot of remembering involved,” said Thomas.

In addition to the constant mental arithmetic, sound is essential for players mapping the field.

A Bluetooth speaker is connected to the network and the sound of an alarm clock is continuously played from it during shooting exercises.

A speaker hanging from the net helps participants find where to shoot.(ABC News: Danielle Bonica)

When defending, players wear wrist bells so that the attacking players can hear where they are.

The ball also has bells, but it only rings when it is turned. This means that only passes that bounce are allowed.

Players are constantly communicating with each other, asking for passes and letting the other players know exactly where the ball is going.

Thanks to these 'code words', participants not only always know where the ball is, but they are also involved with their teammates.

By implementing these visual and audio aids, Thomas hopes the sport will be suitable for people with all types of visual impairments.

Players use code words to communicate with each other.(ABC News: Danielle Bonica)

“Because this is the same across the board for everyone who has to do the bounce passes and use the code words, it makes it a lot easier and more fun,” Thomas said.

In the months since the program officially launched, Hoare and Thomas have seen tangible improvements in both the design of the game itself and the skills of the participants.

“I just find it's a great learning curve,” Hoare said.

“We try things that may not work, but we keep working on them or we try to adjust them.”

Full-scale games and tournaments are on the horizon in the future, but what exactly they will look like remains to be seen.

Hoare believes the only way to get there is to continue working with different ideas from players across the visual spectrum.

“People can make assumptions about what people with poor vision or no vision can or cannot do. But that is not something that someone else should be in charge of, only the person with the visual problems should be able to decide.”

Henry Hanson is a journalist and content producer with a passion for telling stories about inclusivity and sport.