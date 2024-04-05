Hsu becomes a two-time WBCA All-America Selection





CLEVELAND Columbia women's basketball player Hsu Abbey has been named an All-America Honorable Mention by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). The association announced its 2024 NCAA Division I Coaches' All-America team and honorees during the Final Four on Thursday. Hsu becomes the first player in program history to earn multiple WBCA All-America honors. She was also named a WBCA All-America Honorable Mention last season. She was previously named a 2024 AP All-America Honorable Mention and is the first Lion to earn All-America honors from both the WBCA and AP in the same season. Among Ivy League legends, Hsu joins Bella Alarie (2019, 2020) and Allison Feaster (1997, 1998) as the only three players to achieve WBCA All-America status multiple times. According to the Ivy League record books, she is the fifth player to ever earn both AP and WBCA All-America honors in the same season. A native of Parkland, Florida, Hsu was named the 2023-2024 Ivy League Player of the Year. She was named to several National Player of the Year Watch Lists during the season, including the Midseason Watch List for Jersey Mike's Naismith Women's College Player of the Year Award, a Top 10 candidate for Naismith Hall's Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of Fame. Year, the USBWA All-America and National Player of the Year Watch List, the 2024 Women's College All-Star Game Watch List, and is currently a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award. As a senior, she averaged a career-high 20.4 points per game, which ranked her No. 1 in the Ivy League and currently No. 21 in the NCAA. She ranks among the NCAA leaders in several other statistical categories, including No. 10 in three-pointers per game (3.00), No. 14 in total threes (90), No. 42 in 3-point percentage (.388), No. . 34 in total points (611) and No. 49 in total field goals (215). She led the Ivy League in all of these aforementioned categories. Additionally, she ranks third in the Ivies in rebounding (7.4), No. 5 in free throw percentage (.761), No. 3 in field goal percentage (.453) and No. 6 in minutes played. On February 16 in Hanover, New Hampshire, Hsu became Columbia's all-time leading scorer, passing Camille Zimmerman '18CC with her 1,974th career point. A week later, she became the fourth player in Ivy League women's basketball history to reach the 2,000-point plateau as part of a 26-point effort in the victory over then No. 1. 25 Princeton. Hsu is the first Ivy women's player to reach 2,000 career points since Harvard's Hana Peljto in 2004. Hsu (3.05) and Iowa's Caitlin Clark (3.91) are the only two Div. I players averaged at least 3.0 made threes per game over the course of their careers. She also ranks third among active players in total three (375), top 20 in career scoring average (17.3), top 25 in career points (2,126) and top 25 in career field goals made (751). Additionally, she is the Ivy League's career leader in three-point field goals made, passing Harvard's Katie Benzan for the record in early November. Now Hsu has earned 88 more than Benzan's previous score of 287. Hsu was a seven-time Ivy League Player of the Week winner and a three-time Met Basketball Writers Association Div. I am Women's Player of the Week this season. Her seven Ivy League Player of the Week selections are a program best and tied for second most in a single season in Ivy League history. Her 14 career Ivy League POTW awards rank third in the history of the competition. About theWBCA The Women's Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for women's and girls' basketball coaches at all levels of competition. Founded in 1981, the WBCA provides educational resources coaches need to make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; offers opportunities for coaches to come into contact with peers; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches for the organizations that govern the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. VisitWBCA.orgfor more information about the association. FOLLOW THE LIONS Follow @CULionsWBB for the latest Columbia women's basketball news Tweet, Instagram And Facebookor on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

